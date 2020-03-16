Iman Shumpert Recalls Time Kobe Bryant Schooled Him During Lakers Vs Knicks Game

Kobe Bryant is arguably one of the greatest players in NBA history. Ever since he passed away earlier this year, Bryant has been repeatedly hailed by his former teammates and opponents. Several anecdotes surrounding his illustrious career with the Lakers have come into the forefront. Former New York Knicks star Iman Shumpert is his latest opponent to come up with a story from the time he realised Bryant's greatness on the court.

Also Read | Beyonce's Story Of How Jay-Z And Her Friendship With Kobe Bryant Started Many Years Ago

Iman Shumpert Kobe Story: Kobe vs Iman Shumpert

Having last played for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, Iman Shumpert recalled the time when Kobe Bryant was in a rampant mode against him and the Knicks. The 29-year-old appeared on Hot97's "Ebro and the Morning" radio show, where he revealed the story when he was guarding Kobe Bryant during a game.

Iman Shumpert stated he had a great game, keeping a check on Kobe Bryant most of the game. Shumpert further revealed that even before the game ended he was thinking about telling his friends about the time he stole the ball from Kobe Bryant.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Ordered To Be Deleted By LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva

Iman Shumpert Kobe Story: Kobe vs Iman Shumpert conversation

Unfortunately for Iman Shumpert, the final quarter of the game was still to go. Shumpert revealed the conversation he had with Kobe stating, "The fourth quarter starts and Kobe said ‘you had a great game.’ He said ‘you had a great game young fella.’ I swear I looked at the clock like, I’m looking like ‘there are 12 minutes left' What was that, you know what I’m saying? You ain’t said nothing the whole game. I’ve been talking, I done stole the ball, I’m hyped as hell, it’s Kobe Bryant. He ain’t said not one word to me. ‘Great game young fella.’

"The 4th quarter starts and Kobe says 'You had a great game young fella.' ... I'm looking like it's 12 minutes left, what are you talking about?" @imanshumpert's story about guarding Kobe is amazing 😂



(via @HOT97, @EBROINTHEAM) pic.twitter.com/IuBxPOkt44 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 16, 2020

The fourth quarter started and Kobe Bryant went all out on the Knicks with the fans at Madison Square Garden stunned as Iman Shumpert himself.

"The man comes down, you remember, he came shot fake, shot fake, threw it off the glass, caught it, threw it to the corner. I’m like ‘bro, what you on? Like, bro, you have been regular all game!'”, Iman Shumpert added.

Also Read | Dion Waiters Opens Up On Shock After Tragic Death Of Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

Iman Shumpert Kobe Story: Here's Kobe Bryant vs Knicks in action

Linsanity leads Knicks past Kobe Bryant and Lakers

Kobe Bryant finished with 34 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter. However, the Knicks came out top in the contest, 92-85. Jeremy Lin's Linsanity stole the show in that game as he dropped a career-high 38 points. Iman Shumpert finished the games with 12 points and two steals.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Sister Sharia Reveals Superb 'Black Mamba' Tattoo To Tribute Brother & Gianna