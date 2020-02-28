Kobe Bryant Sister Sharia Latest To Reveal 'Black Mamba' Tribute Tattoo

Late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s sister Sharia Washington, formerly known as Sharia Bryant, has revealed a tattoo marked as a tribute for her brother. Kobe tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in late January along with 13-year old daughter Gianna Bryant. They were amongst the 9 passengers who were casualties of a tragic helicopter crash. Sharia took to Instagram to share the tribute tattoo, which has Kobe Bryant's numbers inked.

Kobe Bryant Sister inks herself with Kobe Bryant tribute tattoos

Precisely a month after Kobe Bryant’s tragic death, his sister Sharia Washington shared a tribute with a 'Black Mamba' tattoo in his honour. The tattoo had a snake wrapped around numbers 2 and 24, the jersey numbers of Gianna and Kobe Bryant. The design is a copy of Kobe Bryant’s famous t-shirt, which had a white snake wrapped around the numbers 2 and 4, referring to his basketball jersey.

Kobe Bryant sister joins LeBron James, Anthony Davis in etching Kobe Bryant tribute tattoos

Kobe Bryant's sister Sharia is not the first to ink her body with Kobe tribute tattoos. Lakers star LeBron James also etched the black mamba legacy on himself and inked himself with Kobe tribute tattoos. Anthony Davis, Shareef O'Neal, Odell Beckham Jr. all etched Kobe tribute tattoos on their skin as a mark of respect for the Lakers legend, who was one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Kobe Bryant sister: Sharia Bryant shared her gratitude on behalf of the Kobe Bryant family

Sharia Bryant, in January, had shared multiple photos with Kobe Bryant and on behalf of the Kobe Bryant family, extended her condolences to other victims of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash. She thanked the fans and for their support to the Kobe Bryant family and asked everyone to help the families who lost their family members in the tragic crash.

Kobe Bryant sister: Public memorial held at Staples Centre in honour of Kobe Bryant

A public memorial for Kobe Bryant was held at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles earlier this week, where Kobe plied his trade for 17 years. The crowd included the Kobe Bryant family, friends and fans attend the event. The ceremony began with Beyonce performing her songs XO and Halo with dozens of backup musicians.

After Jimmy Kimmel greeted the crowd, Vanessa Bryant recalled the Kobe Bryant family's life with Gianna and her three siblings and then eulogised her husband. They had been together since 1999 and her words visibly moved the crowd.

