Beyonce's Story Of How Jay-Z And Her Friendship With Kobe Bryant Started Many Years Ago

On February 24, 2020, the friends and family of NBA legend Kobe Bryant gathered for a memorial service for him and his daughter Gianna Bryant. The memorial took place at the Staples Center and Beyonce was one of the guests who performed a tribute for her friend Kobe. Reportedly, Beyonce and Kobe's friendship dates back to the 90s and that is why Beyonce performed on Kobe’s favourite songs Halo and XO as a tribute to the basketball legend. Recently, it was revealed that the singer had requested the organisers of the show not to click her pictures during the performance as she did not want to take the attention away from the memorial service. Take a look at the time when Beyonce's and Kobe Bryant's friendship bloomed.

Beyoncé And Kobe Bryant's Friendship

Beyonce and Kobe's friendship dates back to 1999 when Bryant, who was a rap enthusiast basketball player, appeared on the remix video of Destiny Child’s song Say My Name. Beyonce was a part of the three girl group Destiny’s Child during that time. The remix version of Say My Name had Kobe Bryant rapping some verses as he was a huge rapping fan. Kobe also featured in Destiny’s Child another song named Bug a Boo.

What did Kobe Bryant say about his friend Beyonce?

Even in an interview with Fox Sports in 2019, Bryant had mentioned that he knows Beyonce and Kelly Rowland since a long time as they were also trying to make their name in the music industry while Bryant was also in the initial stages of his basketball career. Even Beyonce’s father had a cordial relation with Bryant when he played a one on one match with Bryant. Take a look at what Beyonce said about Bryant back in 2009, praising him for his work ethics.

The Carters and Kobe Bryant were fans of each other

Even Bryant used to ask for front row seats while going for a Beyonce show. Reportedly he used to listen to Jay Z songs before the Lakers game. Jay Z reminisced about the last conversation he had with Kobe. It was when Bryant was at his house for the New year’s party and he was all praises for his daughter Gianna Bryant. Kobe said that Gianna would become the best female basketball player in the work and he even asked Jay-Z to come and watch her play.

Beyonce shared a series of posts on her social media showering her love for the late Lakers basketball legend.

