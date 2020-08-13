Indian Hoopster Siya Deodhar Commits To Life Prep Academy In Wichita, Kansas

On Tuesday, August 11, Siya Deodhar announced her commitment to play at Life Prep Academy in Wichita, Kansas for her high school year. Deodhar will become the fourth Indian-born athlete to move to the USA to play high-school basketball. Asmat Kaur Taunque, Harsimran Kaur, and Ann Mary Zachariah are the other athletes who have walked down that path.

Also read | Dagar hits the dagger: NBA India teen Harsh Dagar uses waste to make homemade ‘MONEY’ hoop

India's Siya Deodhar commits to Life Prep Academy in Wichita, Kansas for high school basketball

Sixteen-year-old Deodhar will play alongside Ann Mary Zachariah, who will also be playing at the Life Prep Academy. Zachariah announced her commitment to Life Prep a few weeks ago on July 29. Till now, Deodhar is one of only three girls who has attended all the NBA Academy India Women's camps ( May 2018. January 2019, October 2019). Deodhar is also the only player who has bagged an award in each camp. She won the Most Improved Player in 2018, while the next two camps awarded her with the 'Teammate Award'.

Also read | Harsimran Kaur: NBA Academy prospect aims to fulfil father’s dream

Siya, who is from Nagpur, has attended various global training and development camps which have tracked her improvement and success over the years. She was among the seven Indians to take part in the NCAA Next Generation Showcase in April 2019. Last year, she was one of the four Indians (two girls) who were able to attend the Basketball Without Borders Asia Camp in Tokyo, Japan. This February, Deodhar was among the three Indians (two girls) who were chosen to attend the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp which took place during the 2020 All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Also read | India's Harsimran Kaur sees San Diego as opportunity to finally unleash natural game

Harsimran Kaur commits to San Diego University in the US

Before Ann Mary Zachariah and Siya Deodhar, Harsimran Kaur became the third Indian female player to receive a Division I basketball scholarship. Before attending university in San Diego, Kaur will move to Florida and attend Central Pointe Academy for her final high school year. Kaur was also a part of the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp with Deodhar. She was the reigning MVP in the third NBA Academies Women’s Program camp held in Mumbai. The 17-year-old is also the only Indian to attend the NBA Global Academy in Canberra (2019) from the NBA Academies Women’s Program.

Also read | NBA Academy India's Jagshaanbir joins Points Park University team

(Image credits: NBA India)