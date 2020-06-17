Kyrie Irving Proposes Brooklyn Nets Players Sit Out NBA Return And Start Their Own League

Brooklyn Nets star and National Basketball Players Association's (NBPA) vice-president Kyrie Irving is one of the NBA players standing against the NBA return. Irving conducted a conference call among NBA players to discuss the NBA restart amid the ongoing protests in the country. As per reports, Irving has been urging players to opt out of the season and start their own league.

Kyrie Irving reportedly urging NBA players to sit out NBA restart and form their own league

As per The New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy, Irving has been asking his Brooklyn Nets teammates to not play the 'bubble' games at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Irving reportedly told players that they can create their own league. The former Celtics star has been stating that if the league returns, it would serve as a distraction for the NBA players to effectively influence social reform.

According to recent reports, Irving hosted the call with over 100 union members to discuss the NBA return but also tried to convince players separately in a group chat, where he suggested that the players could start their own league. The report added that along with Irving, Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Avery Bradley was also trying to convince players to sit out the NBA restart, asking them if completing the season was extremely necessary. Irving, as per reports, wants to focus solely on the Black Lives Matter movement. However, he has also stated that he will return if most players agree to do so and think it is worth it. Reports also state that Irving recently left the group chat after the news of him suggesting the creation of a new league was leaked to the media. Irving has been vocal about George Floyd's murder and the Black Lives Matter movement on his social media accounts since Floyd was killed on May 25.

Kyrie Irving statement: Why is Irving against the NBA return in July?

Amid his reservations on restarting season, Kyrie Irving has lent a strong voice to ongoing call w/ NBA players tonight. One player in text: "He's trying to give players a platform to be able to have a discussion -- on the bubble, racial equality and unity...It's a good call." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 13, 2020

Sitting out the games would also mean that Irving would lose a part of his $140 million contract with the Nets. As per reports, the guard has already lost $8 million of his salary due to the NBA suspension caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Heavy, Irving's value could drop to $60 million considering the financial consequences of the pandemic. Irving was also injured during the 2019-20 season. He played nine games in January, but later underwent arthroscopic surgery which ended his 2019-20 campaign. Though Nets will be playing at the bubble, Irving will have to miss the games due to his injury.

