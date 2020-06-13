Kyrie Irving, Carmelo Anthony, Donovan Mitchell Among Players Against NBA Return: Report

During a conference call, Brooklyn Nets star and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) vice president Kyrie Irving was against the NBA return in Orlando. As per reports, Irving said that he was willing to give up everything he has in order to take a stand for the ongoing protests in the USA. The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania shared the details of the call via his Twitter account.

Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell and Carmelo Anthony not on board for the NBA return?

Kyrie Irving on players call Friday, per sources: “I’m willing to give up everything I have (for social reform)." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 13, 2020

Kyrie Irving told NBA players on call Friday, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium: "I don’t support going into Orlando. I’m not with the systematic racism and the bullshit. Something smells a little fishy." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 13, 2020

As per reports, Kyrie Irving was the one to organize the call so social reforms could be discussed considering the situation in the country. Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks reported that their call was mainly concentrating on 'social justice reforms' though certain players talked about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of the call, Carmelo Anthony, Donovan Mitchell and Dwight Howard mentioned 'possibly sitting out' when the games resume.

Along with Irving, NBPA President Chris Paul and other vice presidents Malcolm Brogdon, CJ McCollum and Garrett Temple were also on the call. McCollum advised players so they could prepare for a 'financial dip' if they choose to sit out the NBA return along with collective bargaining repercussions from the team owners. NBA commissioner Adam Silver stated that players wanting to opt-out of the NBA return can do so and are not obligated to return.

Donovan Mitchell also replied to an article mentioning his decision about to sit out the games. Reports added that he was primarily concerned about injury risk and COVID-19, which he has recently recovered from. Before the call, players were also said to be disappointed that their opinion was not asked for.

Players have a united front for the NBA return despite differences of opinion

Reports added that while Irving does not support the decision to travel to the Walt Disney World in Orlando, he would travel if all the players agreed on it being the correct call. Irving reportedly stated that if it was worth the risk, he is alright with returning to games. Irving added that he wanted them to 'come to a middle ground as a family'.

Kyrie Irving is seen as 'disruptive'

As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving has been a leader in the NBA in terms of sharing his opinions on race and wealth. Wojnarowski added that Irving has earned the reputation of a 'disruptor' throughout his NBA career, which is emerging once more during this important time for the NBA. He added Irving has 'pitted' himself against NBA's established, including his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James.

