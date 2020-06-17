LeBron James Will Have Support Of Most Players, NBA Restart Hinges On Lakers Star: Reports

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' decision will reportedly play a big part in the resumption of the NBA season in July. Earlier this month, the NBA announced their revamped format to restart the 2019-20 season at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. While the Portland Trail Blazers were reportedly the sole side against the NBA restart, several players have since voiced their disapproval of restarting the season amid the coronavirus pandemic and anti-racism protests in the US. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and Lakers' Avery Bradley have reportedly formed a players' coalition in order to convince the NBA against restarting the season. Apart from Kyrie Irving and Bradley, Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony are reportedly planning to sit out the current season.

Amid his reservations on restarting season, Kyrie Irving has lent a strong voice to ongoing call w/ NBA players tonight. One player in text: "He's trying to give players a platform to be able to have a discussion -- on the bubble, racial equality and unity...It's a good call." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 13, 2020

Also Read | Patrick Beverley Says If LeBron James Is Ready, NBA Restart Should Take Place; Says It's Not Personal

NBA restart: LeBron James' decision to play a big part

According to reports in the US, LeBron James' decision to play the season will be influential if the season is to continue as planned. While James is yet to publicly declare whether he wants the season to resume or not, reports indicate the Lakers star wants to play the remainder of the season. LeBron reportedly wants to use the NBA platform in order to raise awareness about the current turmoil in the country.

LeBron James is expected to have the support of ‘most players’ in an NBA restart, per USA Today



“Another person told USA TODAY Sports that as long as Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James still wants to resume the season, he will have the support of most players.” pic.twitter.com/K18CnINxXs — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 16, 2020

Also Read | LeBron James Highlights US' History With Racism In A Bid To Understand Ongoing Protests

According to USA Today Sports, LeBron James will have the support of most NBA players should he side with the decision to restart the league in July. Los Angeles Clippers star Patrick Beverley announced his decision to back LeBron's stand last week. Reports indicate a host of players also belong to the same school of thought as Beverley.

Hoopers say what y’all want. If @KingJames said he hooping. We all hooping. Not Personal only BUSINESS🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🙏🏾 #StayWoke ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 14, 2020

LeBron James was recently urged to sit out the season in order to mark his solidarity for the current protests in the US. Lakayana Drury, a community leader from Portland, sent an open letter to LeBron via Twitter where he asked the Lakers star to "not participate" in the NBA restart until the league addresses the "racial disparities" within the league and in the country.

My open letter to @KingJames asking him to not participate in the NBA season return until the organization has addressed racial disparities within the organization and in our country. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/d34EQFqoz8 — Lakayana (@LakayanaD) June 15, 2020

Also Read | NBA Lays Out Its Vision For Disney Restart To Teams, Players

The NBA is reportedly set to hold a meeting with the players who are opposing the restart in order to touch common ground regarding the suspended season. The current season has been suspended since March 11 after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Amid the chaos due to the pandemic, the circumstances in the United States deteriorated after George Floyd - an African-American - was killed by a police officer. Floyd's death sparked a global 'Black Lives Matter' movement which has received support from athletes and celebrities from all around the world.

Also Read | LeBron James Urged To Sit Out NBA Season As A Sign Of Protest Against Racism

(Image Credits: LeBron James Instagram)