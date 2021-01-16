Is James Harden Playing Tonight Vs Magic? New Nets Star's Weekend Debut In Jeopardy

The Brooklyn Nets lock horns with the Orlando Magic at the Barclays Center on Saturday, January 16. The NBA regular season game is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM ET (Sunday, 4:30 AM IST). However, social media has been abuzz over whether or not James Harden will be making his debut for the Nets this weekend.

ALSO READ: Kyrie Irving Fined $50,000 By NBA For Partying And Violating Protocols, Fans React

Is James Harden playing tonight? Nets' latest acquisition in race against time to make debut vs Magic

The Brooklyn Nets and their supporters are anxiously waiting to see James Harden tear it up on the court alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, they may have to wait a while longer as there is little chance that Harden will make his debut against the Magic on Saturday. The 31-year-old was granted his request to leave the Rockets but reports state that his trade to the Nets is still pending.

On Wednesday, the Rockets sent James Harden to the Nets in a blockbuster four-team trade that also involved the Pacers and the Cavaliers. Nets head coach Steve Nash, on Friday, said that he expects Harden to play - and start - against the Magic, but that now seems unlikely.

James Harden has completed his physical with Brooklyn, but will not be able to participate in today’s practice, a team spokesperson tells ESPN.



Every player involved in the 4-team trade must complete their physical before Harden can participate in any on-court team activity. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 15, 2021

ALSO READ: NBA Fines Irving $50,000 For Health, Safety Violations

After being traded, a player has to complete their physical before competing for the team that they were traded to. According to Jeff Zillgitt of USA TODAY Sports and Malika Andrews of ESPN, in Harden’s situation, his physicals are still pending. Since Harden's physical is still not cleared, his availability for Saturday’s game against the Magic is 'questionable', contrary to earlier reports about Harden possibly making his Nets debut this weekend.

ALSO READ: James Harden Restaurant In Houston Receives Hilarious Reviews After Star's Nets Trade

James Harden injury update: Nets star listed as 'questionable'

At the time of writing, James Harden was listed as questionable for the game against the Magic. However, his 'day-to-day' status isn't injury-related. If his physical is completed, Harden is expected to make his debut against the Magic. Harden was averaging 24.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game for the Rockets this season.

Nets @HSpecialSurgery Status Report for tomorrow's game vs. the Magic: pic.twitter.com/76ZHmGAdgb — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 15, 2021

However, Kyrie Irving has been ruled out of the game due to a violation of the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

ALSO READ: When Will James Harden Play? Nets' New Number 13 Could Debut Vs Magic On Saturday

Image Credits - Nets Twitter