When Will James Harden Play? Nets' New Number 13 Could Debut Vs Magic On Saturday

The Brooklyn Nets have officially announced the arrival of Rockets superstar James Harden in a blockbuster team that has sent the NBA into a frenzy. Harden will join former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant, while also teaming up with Kyrie Irving, with the matchup propelling the Nets straight into Championship contention. The Beard is one of the bonafide superstars of the NBA, and fans are excited to see how he goes on about his business in New York.

When will James Harden play? James Harden Nets debut could come as early as Saturday

After a tumultuous last few months, James Harden is finally traded out of Houston in an epic four-team deal. As part of the trade, Brooklyn sent centre Jarrett Allen and forward Taurean Prince to Cleveland, and guard Caris LeVert and forward Rodions Kurucs, as well as three first-round draft picks (2022, 2024 and 2026) and four first-round pick swaps (2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027) to the Rockets. Houston further acquired a 2022 first-round pick and Victor Oladipo, with LeVert traded to the Indiana Pacers.

The belief is that James Harden will be able to make his Brooklyn Nets debut against the Orlando Magic on Saturday.



He must continue to provide negative COVID-19 test results in the following days to be cleared. — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) January 14, 2021

Harden had a forgetful last five games for Houston but will hope that with Durant and the Nets he can turn a corner and find his best form as Brooklyn aim for the Championship. The Nets are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference standings and boast of a 7-6 record, with back to back wins against the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks. Brooklyn are set to face the Orlando Magic on Saturday (Sunday IST) and Harden could line up alongside Durant if things pan out well.

When can James Harden play? Irving to miss out on James Harden's first Nets game

The Beard was already in Brooklyn on Thursday morning, but the 31-year-old must continue to provide negative COVID-19 test results before officially being cleared to join his new team. If Harden tests negative, he could very well take part against the Magic and feature in the line-up alongside Kevin Durant. Kyrie Irving however, is set to be absent again as he continues his hiatus due to 'personal reasons'. The 28-year-old has created a storm off the court recently, but Brooklyn would hope that the former Celtics man can return quickly and team up with Durant and Harden in what will be NBA's latest Big Three.

(Image Courtesy: Brooklyn Nets Twitter)