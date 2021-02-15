Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? Clippers Star Out Due To Leg Contusion

Kawhi Leonard will be missing a few upcoming games for the Los Angeles Clippers. The team has been without Paul George for five straight games and will have to start their two-game home series without Leonard. The news was announced before the Clippers' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday (Monday IST), which the Clippers won 128-111.

Also read | Lou Williams puts up 30 points as Clippers beat Cavs, 128-111

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight?

Leonard will not be playing against the Heat on Monday (Tuesday IST). As per reports, the 29-year-old suffered from a lower leg contusion. However, much has not been reported about his return.

Kawhi Leonard won’t play vs. Cavs due to a lower leg contusion pic.twitter.com/0C9Q8ZUbTO — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) February 15, 2021

Also read | Kawhi Leonard stars for the Clippers as they beat the Knicks 129-115

When will Kawhi Leonard return?

As per head coach Tyronn Lue, there is not a proper timeline for the Clippers star's return. While addressing the media. Lue spoke about the 29-year-old himself during the Clippers' road trip to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls. "I'm not quite sure when it happened," Lue said, before adding that he is not sure when Leonard will be back on the court.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are not flying to Atlanta with the team. Depending on the extent of NBA protocols, Leonard and/or George could potentially join the team on this road trip. https://t.co/0WUPPIfD5v — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) January 25, 2021

This is also the third time Leonard will be sidelined. He missed games due to his mouth laceration in December and was also sidelined due to the NBA's health and safety protocols in January. Last month also it was both George and Leonard out for some time due to the contact tracing.

Leonard is currently scoring 26.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5 assists per game, also shooting 51.3% from the field.

Also read | Kawhi Leonard injury update: Clippers star out with leg contusion; no timeline for return

Clippers vs Heat live stream details

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Monday, February 15, 10:00 PM EST (Tuesday, February 16, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles.

TV channels (the USA only) – Fox Sports Prime, Fox Sports Sun and NBA TV

Also read | Clippers beat Timberwolves 119-112, spoil Towns' return

(Image credits: Los Angeles Clippers Instagram)