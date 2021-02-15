Kawhi Leonard Injury Update: Clippers Star Out With Leg Contusion; No Timeline For Return

The Los Angeles Clippers have been playing without Paul George for five games. However, the team also started their back-to-back home games without Kawhi Leonard. The announcement was made a few hours before the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, after which the team will face the Miami Heat on Monday (Tuesday IST).

Kawhi Leonard injury update

Kawhi Leonard won’t play vs. Cavs due to a lower leg contusion pic.twitter.com/0C9Q8ZUbTO — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) February 15, 2021

Before the Clippers game against the Cavaliers, Leonard was ruled out along with Paul Goerge. As per reports, the 29-year-old suffered from a lower leg contusion. The Clippers – who have back-to-back games at home – will be without both their stars. As of now, there is also no more news on George's return.

Kawhi Leonard leg contusion details: When will Kawhi Leonard come back?

While head coach Tyronn Lue spoke about Leonard's injury, there is no timeline for a Kawhi Leonard return. As per the coach, the 2019 NBA Champion injured himself during the Clippers road trip to Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls. The team won both games.

"I'm not quite sure when it happened," Lue said before the team's encounter with the Cavaliers. He added that they also do not know when Leonard will be back.

Kawhi Leonard injury history

As of now, Leonard has ended up missing multiple games. He missed games due to his mouth laceration and was also sidelined due to the NBA's health and safety protocols – which warrant contract tracing. His mouth laceration came in December, during a game against the Denver Nuggets. Leonard had collided with teammate Serge Ibaka – who accidentally sent Leonard to the floor, bleeding. Leonard received eight stitches to treat the injury.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are not flying to Atlanta with the team. Depending on the extent of NBA protocols, Leonard and/or George could potentially join the team on this road trip. https://t.co/0WUPPIfD5v — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) January 25, 2021

In January, Leonard sat out due to the NBA's health and safety protocols – also along with George. While the team was also without Patrick Beverley, George and Leonard did not fly with the team to their six-team road trip in the East.

Leonard is currently scoring 26.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5 assists per game, also shooting 51.3% from the field. He last scored 33 points during the team's 125-106 victory against the Bulls.

