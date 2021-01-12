Why Is Kyrie Irving Not Playing Tonight Vs Nuggets? Nets Star Listed OUT Once Again

Known for his antics, both on and off the court, there's not much that Kyrie Irving does that can surprise fans anymore. However, with Irving listed out for the Nets' game against the Nuggets tonight - now the fourth consecutive match that the 28-year old has missed - there is just one question on everyone's minds: Why is Kyrie Irving not playing tonight? After missing out on three consecutive games - against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Oklahoma City Thunder - the Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is set to sit out yet another game against the Denver Nuggets tonight.

The Nets say Kyrie Irving is out again tomorrow. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 11, 2021

Also Read | LeBron James, Kevin Durant Discuss Parenting And Basketball In Old Uber Commercial: WATCH

Kyrie Irving listed out of Nuggets clash: Why is Kyrie Irving not playing tonight?

Since Irving's departure from the side, the Nets - who were also missing their star player Kevin Durant - have managed just one win, against the 76ers, which they won 122-109. Considering that the official reason for this long break is not an injury but rather 'personal reasons', speculation has been growing as to what the issue really is. Looking at the timing of the first day off, January 8, many have said that Irving took a mental health day to come to terms with what had happened at the US Capitol the previous day. Others have ventured that the break may have something to do with the ongoing conversation around racial injustice in the US - a cause that Irving had taken up early last year after the death of George Floyd.

Also Read | Kevin Durant Supports Kyrie Irving's 'personal Leave', Claims Nets Back Him 100%

Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving: "We support him 100% and pray for the best." — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) January 11, 2021

A recent break in the case is a theory that Irving may be out as he is celebrating the birthdays of his father and sister in Toronto. Leaked video footage showed Irving partying with a group of people - said to include Canadian star Drake - but its authenticity and dates have not been confirmed yet. Irving has received full support from his coach and teammates who have all declined to say anything about his whereabouts. He is also reported to be completely off the grid and has not been in regular touch with the team. At 5-6, the Nets are in 10th place on the Eastern Conference and on a two-match losing streak. They will hope to turn things around even without Irving.

Kyrie could really be going through it and people are making fun of him and calling him annoying — raMEANa. (@Ramina1690) January 12, 2021

Also Read | Kyrie Irving Partying With Drake In Toronto? Nets Star Breaks NBA COVID-19 Rules In Video

NBA live stream: How to watch Nets vs Nuggets live stream in India?

None of the NBA games will be telecast live in India. Instead, fans in India will have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to access the Nets vs Nuggets live stream on the NBA app or website. Nets vs Nuggets live scores and updates can also be found on the NBA website and social media handles, as well as the teams' social media channels.

Also Read | Steve Kerr Once FINED Drake, Steph And Draymond $500 For Being Late On GSW Team Plane

Image Credits: AP