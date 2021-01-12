Kyrie Irving Partying With Drake In Toronto? Nets Star Breaks NBA COVID-19 Rules In Video

As the faltering Brooklyn Nets side goes into their game with against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday (Wednesday 6:00 am IST), the Nets' missing point guard Kyrie Irving is earning the wrath of some fans. Hours before play is scheduled to commence, Irving has already been listed as out for the game, leaving the Nets without one of their best players yet again. This will be the fourth consecutive game Irving has missed for vague reasons that have officially been described as 'personal reasons'.

Kyrie Irving sister birthday bash: Was Kyrie Irving partying unmasked with Drake?

However, the mystery of the missing PG now has a new lead. A video has surfaced showing the Nets' point guard Kyrie Irving partying at his sister's birthday bash. The Kyrie Irving party video, showing Kyrie Irving, Drake and numerous other unmasked guests partying together, has become the talk of the town. The video, released by the @gossipofthecity Instagram page, clearly shows Irving at a party, but the authenticity of the video, or its origin date has not been verified.

Considering that some people in the video seem to be wearing masks, people are of the view that the video must be recent, while others have rightfully pointed out that Canada has strict protocols that would not be so easy to flout. Additionally, it has come to the fore that the video may be from the birthday celebrations of Irving's sister, Asia, and his father, who both have their birthdays this week. Speculations have become rife, with neither Kyrie not Nets' coach Steve Nash agreeing to make any concrete statement on the star's reasons behind suddenly going off the grid.

One report, from the New York Post, suggested that Irving’s sudden time off is a protest against what went down at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. last Wednesday. Yet others have said that he may be protesting the court's decision to let off the suspects in the Breonna Taylor case. Some even say that Irving simply 'did not feel like playing'. Going by the hushed statements of the team and a lack of intent from the NBA, Irving may well be going through something more serious. What it actually is, only Irving can tell.

Kyrie Irving really out here living his best life without KD and Steve Nash?? He let people worry about him 🤣🤣 #NBA #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/RMQHObaTXq — youtube.com/sbscreen ➐ (@sbscreen) January 12, 2021

Kyrie Irving party video: When will the Nets star return?

A promising team at the beginning fo this NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets have sunk to 10th place in the Eastern Conference with 5 wins and 6 losses. Irving's loss has hurt the team bad;y, with the Nets at 1-2 in their last three games - all games that Irving has missed. If indeed, the videos of the Kyrie Irving Toronto party turn out to be true, it may mean an additional 14 days of quarantine for the PG - and that is if and when he decides to return to the fold.

Image credits: AP