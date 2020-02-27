Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? Lakers Star To Be Rested Against Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers will go up against Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Thursday night. The Los Angeles-based franchise will look to make it seven wins from seven as they take on the Warriors in tonight's NBA match-up. Lakers' star LeBron James is a doubt for the Warriors clash as he injured himself during the win over New Orleans Pelicans earlier this week. Read further to find out the answer to the 'is LeBron James playing tonight against GSW' question.

Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers star set for a spell on the sidelines

LeBron James injury update: Is LeBron James playing tonight?

After firing a season-high 40 points, LeBron James sustains another groin injury. #NBA #LakeShow https://t.co/Y3uhbuY49O — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) February 27, 2020

After posting a season-high tally of 40 points against the Pelicans, LeBron James suffered a groin injury towards the end of the match. Fans were left sweating over LeBron James' injury. James led the Lakers to a 118-109 win over New Orleans and played for just 34 minutes. A Lakers spokesperson revealed on Twitter that while LeBron James (sore groin) is out for tomorrow’s game against Warriors, Anthony Davis (sore left elbow) is probable.

Is LeBron James playing tonight? When is LeBron James coming back?

While fans will be disappointed that LeBron James won't be playing against the Warriors, the news of Anthony Davis could serve as a bonus as the end of the season fast approaches. LeBron and AD have shouldered much of the responsibility for Lakers this season along with Alex Caruso, Kyle Kuzma and Dwight Howard. Meanwhile, the Warriors are without Stephen Curry (fractured left hand) and Klay Thompson (torn left anterior cruciate ligament). They are on a seven-match losing streak in the NBA.

Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers star registers season-high tally against Pelicans

