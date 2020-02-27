NBA Trade Rumours: Heat Keen On Signing DeMarcus Cousins If Rejected By Lakers

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers waived center DeMarcus Cousins. A day later, they signed Markieff Morris with a $1.75 million contract. A few days later, there were various NBA reports about the Lakers re-signing DeMarcus Cousins after he enters free agency. However, there have been Miami Heat trade rumours that the player is emerging as a possible option for the Heat.

NBA trade rumours: Miami Heat are willing to sign DeMarcus Cousins if he enters free agency after this season

Last season, NBA trade rumours about DeMarcus Cousins joining the Heat were already emerging. However, Cousins had no intention of leaving Los Angeles back then. However, DeMarcus Cousins injured (torn ACL) himself before he could play one game with the Lakers. Cousins will continue to use the Lakers facilities for rehabilitation even after being waived. After this season, DeMarcus Cousins will once again enter free agency. Reports have also suggested that after suffering from injuries, Cousins may already be past his prime, which is why the Heat could be a good option for the 30-year-old centre as per NBA trade rumours.

NBA trade rumours: Lakers could re-sign DeMarcus Cousins after he joins free agency amidst Heat trade rumours

Lakers are waiving DeMarcus Cousins, league sources tell @Ramonashelburne and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2020

According to reports, Lakers and DeMarcus Cousins have decided to reach an agreement during this offseason. The Lakers had signed Cousins in a one-year deal to improve their frontcourt gameplay. However, DeMarcus Cousins injured has prevented him from playing for the Lakers this season.

While with the New Orlean Pelicans, Cousins shot 35.9% from the three-pointers, which is exactly what the Lakers acquired Markieff Morris for. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis require a lot of defensive attention from the rival teams, opening up opportunities for deep shooters like Cousins and Morris. Therefore, the Lakers could use him a part of their regular rotation next year.

NBA trade rumours: Markieff Morris joins the Lakers roster

OFFICIAL: The Lakers have signed Markieff Morris.



Welcome to L.A., @Keefmorris! pic.twitter.com/0FtMjPlCOI — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 24, 2020

Markieff Morris was looking to sign with the Lakers after clearing with waivers, say NBA reports. He signed a $1.75 million deal with the Lakers with their disabled player exception. This will be Markieff Morris' fourth team in the last two NBA seasons.

