Where Is Inside The NBA Filmed? All You Need To Know About Its New Documentary

'Inside the NBA on TNT' is arguably the most popular show for game analysis of NBA games. Since 2003, it found its new home on NBA TV as has been the official pre-game and post-game show for the NBA fans. With host Ernie Johnson Jr. leading the proceedings and the usual banter between the analysts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith Jr., the popularity for the show has never been higher.

However, amongst all the buzz surrounding the show, fans have repeatedly been asking 'Where is Inside the NBA filmed?'. While it is well known the Inside the NBA filming location has no ties whatsoever with the games on hand, we try to fill in on some the usual queries from the fans.

Shaq to the new TNT Host



“Can you do me a favor and fill out my tax forms, you tax accountant looking mf.”



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pa34ISqCfm — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 26, 2020

Where is Inside the NBA filmed?

Earlier this month, Turner released a trailer for a documentary where it promised to give fans some behind-the-scenes from Inside the NBA. Multiple outlets have reported that TNT is offering a four-night documentary on Inside the NBA on TNT named The Inside Story. With over 2000 hours of footage and several interviews and hilarious moments, the documentary is set to be an interesting look at the sports show directly from the Inside the NBA filming location and its sets in Atlanta, Georgia.

Inside the NBA filming location has been the headquarters of the TNT network since its inception in 1989 and as it appears looks set to be filmed there (as it is still produced by TNT).

Where is Inside the NBA filmed? See if you can find out from the trailer

Where is Inside the NBA filmed? Cast updates and more

We have already mentioned the long-time host Ernie Johnson Jr. and the popular hosts in Shaq, Barkley and Kenny Smith. However, the amount of content that Inside the NBA produces in and around NBA games means the cast for the show is quite a long list. Popular host Casey Stern acts as a fill-in host while Adam Lefkoe is the host for the Tuesday edition of the show. Among analysts, we have Kevin Garnett (also Area 21 Presenter), Reggie Miller and Candace Parker.

