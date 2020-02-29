Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Grizzlies? When Is LeBron James Coming Back?

Los Angeles Lakers will go up against Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum Arena tonight. LA Lakers are currently on the top of the points table with 45 wins in their pocket. They will be looking forward to dominating their upcoming game against the Grizzlies. However, the inevitable - ‘is LeBron James playing tonight’ - question has been hurting Lakers fans ahead of their upcoming NBA game. LeBron James has been listed as a questionable pick for Saturday’s game due to a sore left groin. The four-time MVP was kept out of the team in the previous game against Golden State Warriors and the same can happen tonight.

LeBron James injury update: Is Lebron James playing tonight?

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Danny Green land in LA’s injury list ahead of game vs. Grizzlies #Lakershttps://t.co/64ocdYRyDT — LakeShow (@LakeShowCP) February 29, 2020

NBA fans have been flooding the internet with questions about LeBron James. They want to know the answer to the 'is LeBron James playing tonight' question. However, as per reports, the 35-year-old Lakers legend is not going to be a part of Saturday’s game. LeBron James still needs time to recover from his injury. He will be forced to stay out until the medical team gives him a green signal.

Is LeBron James playing tonight? When is LeBron James coming back?

“LeBron James sat out this game because of his groin injury. Did you see him dancing on the bench LeShannon? How is a guy able to do this with a hurt groin?” - Skip pic.twitter.com/RQXXsHjmfg — 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕠 2.0 ❄️ (@MANOMAGlC) February 28, 2020

Lebron James is going to miss out on his fourth game of the season on Saturday when the Lakers go against Grizzlies. On Wednesday, Lakers announced that LeBron James will be out for the next few games due to a sore groin. Lakers fans have been worrying about him since then. Though nothing has been declared officially by the Lakers, the answer to the ‘is LeBron James playing tonight’ question is a 'no'.