Rihanna Trolls Pelicans' Josh Hart Through LeBron James' Instagram Post

Over the years, global pop star Rihanna has often been snapped courtside during NBA games. Known to be a LeBron James fan, Rihanna has interacted with 'King James' multiple times via social media. Rihanna last attended the New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angles Lakers game at the Staples Center, where the 32-year-old Grammy winner ended up trolling Pelicans guard Josh Hart. Lakers defeated the Pelicans 118-109.

NBA 2019-20: Rihanna made fun of Josh Hart in LeBron James' comment section

During Tuesday's game, LeBron James dunked over Josh Hart. After the game, LeBron James posted the photo on Instagram. Rihanna commented on that photo, asking if anyone has checked up on Josh Hart.

Josh Hart, who is currently playing his third NBA season, started playing with the Lakers in 2017. Before the NBA 2019-20 season, Josh Hart moved to the Pelicans. Josh Hart is currently averaging at 10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

NBA 2019-20: Los Angeles Lakers beat New Orleans Pelicans

Rihanna and LeBron James

Shakira & Rihanna though!?!? They should have kept that to themselves. Not fair to mankind! Lol. — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 31, 2014

Rihanna and James' interactions date back to 2009, where both of them attended a lunch which was organised by the then US President Barack Obama at the White House. Throughout the years, Rihanna has posted about LeBron James on her profile, congratulating the Lakers star. James too, has often taken to twitter to compliment or thank Rihanna.

