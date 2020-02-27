Chris Paul Talks About Almost Teaming Up With LeBron James, Dwyane Wade At Miami Heat

NBA fans are aware that Oklahoma City Thunder's guard Chris Paul, former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are close friends. However, the three friends never played for the same NBA team. On the latest episode of Taylor Rooks 'Take it There', Chris Paul revealed how he, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James almost ended up playing for one team.

NBA 2019-20: Chris Paul, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade almost played together in the NBA

.@CP3 says part of the Banana Boat Crew almost teamed up in the past—and not to count out them teaming up in the future 👀



During the show, Rooks tried to ask why Chris Paul, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade never played together. However, Chris Paul revealed that it only almost happened once. He even added that it when they were discussing playing for the same team, they did not know who would wear jersey No. 3. While Dwyane Wade and LeBron James have played together, Chris Paul has not played with either of them.

From the Banana Boat Crew, who have played together?

From 2010-2014, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade played together for Miami Heat. The team made back-to-back NBA finals and even won the NBA Championship in 2012 and 2013. Wade and James met again for the NBA 2017-18 season. However, the former was sent back to Miami during the February 2018 deadline. Chris Paul has played with Carmelo Anthony, who played 10 games with the Houston Rockets last season before he was traded to the Chicago Bulls. This offseason, Chris Paul was traded to OKC for Russell Westbrook. Dwyane Wade retired after the NBA 2018-19 season, which made sure that NBA fans will never see Chris Paul, James, Wade and Anthony play for one team.

Who are the Banana Boat Crew?

The Banana Boat Crew is a hypothetical pop culture NBA superteam made by NBA fans who want Paul, James, Wade and Anthony to play together. The term first originated in 2015, when all the players were vacationing together. The four players have only come together for the Olympic team in 2008.

