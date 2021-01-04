Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight Vs Rockets? Rockets Vs Mavericks Team News And Live Stream

As the Dallas Mavericks take on the Houston Rockets today, there will be one question in the minds of all Mavs fans: Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs Rockets? The Slovenian star has not reached his full potential yet this season, but his form has been improving steadily as the season progresses, making him an invaluable part of the Mavs outfit. Here's what we know about the Luka Doncic injury and whether he will take the court against the Houston Rockets tonight.

Tune TOMORROW in as we take on the Rockets for our first back-to-back of the season. Tipoff set for 7PM CT on @FoxSportsSW! #MFFL — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 4, 2021

Luka Doncic injury update: Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs Rockets?

21-year-old Luka Doncic has become one of the central figures of the Dallas Mavericks side, so much so that owner, Mark Cuban is said to have started learning Slovenian in order to please the Point Guard during contract negotiations. Doncic's 24 points were instrumental to the Mavs' massive 51-point shock win over the LA Clippers - the 124-73 loss was the Clippers' worst at-home defeat in their history. As the Mavs try to negotiate through their rollercoaster regular-season, there is no doubt that Doncic will be one of the most integral parts of the team.

This is why his quadriceps injury during the Friday night (Saturday morning in India) game against the Miami Heat will be a concern for the team. Though Doncic continued to play - and helped his side take a rare 93-83 victory over the Heat with 27 points and 14 rebounds - even after sustaining the injury in the second quarter, he did sit out the Dallas Mavericks’ Sunday night game against the Chicago Bulls. The Mavs lost the game 118-108. So far, he has been listed by the team as day-to-day, with his status for tonight's game remaining uncertain.

The injury does not seem to be too serious though, with Dallas coach Rick Carlisle addressing it, saying, “We’ll see how he is tomorrow... We don’t think this is a long-term thing”.

Rockets vs Mavericks live stream

The NBA games will not be televised in India this season. There will also be no official NBA live stream for any of the games on any streaming service or app. Instead, fans in India will have to buy an NBA League Pass in order to watch the NBA 2020-21 season games live in India on the NBA App. The Rockets vs Mavericks live stream can also be viewed on the NBA App with the League Pass starting at 6:30 AM IST on January 5.

Image Credits: Dallas Mavericks Twitter