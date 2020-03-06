Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight Against Grizzlies? Fitness Problems Haunt Mavericks Star

Dallas Mavericks take on Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA regular-season game on Friday night (Saturday morning, 7:00 AM IST). The Mavericks seem to be embroiled in an injury crisis before their clash against the Grizzlies. Also, rumours have emerged that star player Luka Doncic might be missing from action. Fans have thus also posed the all-important question - ‘is Luka Doncic playing tonight?’

RECAP: @luka7doncic picked up his franchise-record 22nd triple-double as the Mavs won a very entertaining 127-123 contest in OT against the Pelicans.



🙌: https://t.co/YAMFTYEHDj pic.twitter.com/i73BmozttF — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 5, 2020

Is Luka Doncic playing tonight? Mavericks star doubtful after an elbow injury

Reports emerged that the former Real Madrid (basketball) star might be a doubt for the clash against Grizzlies. Doncic has been in fine form for the Mavericks this season and he has helped in lifting the Mavericks to seventh in the Western Conference standings. The Mavericks would hop on to any chance that gives way to a Luka Doncic return in the game against Grizzlies. After all, a win gives them a chance to move closer to an NBA playoff spot.

Luka Doncic injury update: Is Luka Doncic playing tonight?

Luka Doncic was in action against New Orleans Pelicans. However, a minor injury has put his prospects of facing the Grizzlies in question and the Mavericks have named him as a probable for the Grizzlies clash. The Guard is essential to their run in the business end of the NBA season. However, a Luka Doncic return is only possible against the Memphis Grizzlies after medical clearance.

Is Luka Doncic playing tonight? Luka Doncic's stats before the injury

Luka Doncic has featured in 50 games for the Dallas Mavericks this season. The small-forward averages 28.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists while shooting 46.1 per cent from the field, 31.6 per cent from beyond the arc and 76 per cent from the free-throw line. Luka Doncic signed with the Dallas Mavericks in June 2018.

When is Luka Doncic coming back? Luka Doncic injury might result in him missing the Grizzlies clash

While it is not yet certain as to how many games Luka Doncic will miss, fans can hope that the answer to the 'when is Luka Doncic coming back' question is the weekend clash against Indiana Pacers. For the ‘is Luka Doncic playing tonight’ question, it would be prudent to believe that the forward is unlikely to take the court on Friday.

