Raptors Beat Warriors 121-113 To Clinch Seventh Successive Playoffs Berth

Stephen Curry's return to action against the Raptors made all the headlines on Thursday night (Friday IST). However, defending NBA champs Toronto Raptors reached a key milestone after their win against the Warriors. On the back of Norman Powell's career-high performance, Raptors clinched their playoff berth after a 121-113 win over the Warriors.

CLINCHED: Norm Powell scores a game-high 37 points as the #Raptors beat the #Warriors 121-113. With the win, Toronto clinches a playoff spot for the seventh consecutive season. #NBA



Raptors playoffs: Norman Powell career-high show leads Raptors against Warriors

While nothing will trump their 2019 NBA Championship win over the same opponents, the Canadian franchise clinched their seventh consecutive playoff berth on Thursday night (Friday IST). Since their inception in 1995, the Raptors have come up by leaps and bounds in the NBA. They will once again enter the post-season as one of the favourites for the Eastern Conference title.

Raptors vs Warriors highlights: Raptors playoffs berth secured

Raptors playoffs: Norman Powell stars for Toronto

Norman Lewis produced one of the best performances of his career, scoring 37 points. He also added three rebounds and a couple of assists. One of the contenders for the NBA Most Improved Player award, Pascal Siakam had a decent outing as he scored 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Shooting guard Kyle Lowry dropped 26 points and added 10 assists.

Stephen Curry starred for the Warriors with 23 points in 27 minutes of play.

Eastern Conference standings: Raptors playoffs berth secured along with Bucks

After winning the 2019 title, Raptors were dealt a major blow when star Kawhi Leonard left the franchise for the Clippers. Despite many experts suggesting a struggle for the reigning champs, Toronto maintained their consistent form and are sitting second behind the high-flying Milwaukee Bucks. With a 44-18 (win-loss) record, Raptors can now look to finish the regular season on a high note.

Eastern Conference standings: Raptors play Kings next

Raptors will head to Sacramento next for their game against the Kings on Sunday night (Monday IST).

