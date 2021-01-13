Is NBA Working On New Rules For Tightening COVID-19 Protocols For 'atleast' 2 Weeks?

When the NBA began the 2020-21 season, the league addressed concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. With the number of outbreaks increasing, the league has had to postpone many of the scheduled games. While the first game suspended was in December, the league has had to suspended back-to-back games this week – causing the league and National Basketball Players Association to stiffen existing rules.

NBA celebrations rule: What will the updated NBA health protocols be?

Sources: NBA and NBPA working through a minimum two-week window of protocol tightening that includes:

*No hugging or interaction of rival players on court pre and post-game.

*Reducing social interactions during games, including tapping hands during free throws.

In order to help the season go on despite the COVID-19 outbreaks, the NBA has added additional health and safety rules. As per the NBA and NBPA, the rules will be around for at least two weeks. Players, as well as staff, will need to remain at their respective residences and hotels – not including practices.

Per reports, most players and other members of the league are up for anything that will help them carry out the season safely. "It would be irresponsible and unacceptable," NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said, speaking about the league not trying to make efforts to keep players sade.

“No one wants to see more restrictions imposed," Roberts said, accepting the difficulty. However, no one also wants to see the contraction rate increase. "Our experts have concluded that these new procedures will add to our arsenal of weapons against the virus".

The NBA and NBPA are meeting today about modifying the league's health and safety protocols, the league says.

Are any NBA games cancelled?

This season, NBA games have only been postponed till now. Including the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic game this week, the NBA has had to postpone five games this week. In December, the Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder game was postponed as the former did not have enough players for the game. With contact tracing, most players are ruled out after a positive or inconclusive test result.

NBA players with COVID-19

As per ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Zach Lowe, many NBA players are testing positive for COVID-19 despite having already having contracted the virus once. While players names have not been revealed, players like Kevin Durant and Bam Adebayo have been placed in isolation to avoid close contact. The NBA, per reports, have reported 100 positive cases till now – a number which is expected to increase.

