LeBron James Shoots 'no-look' Steph Curry-style 3-pointer, Sends NBA Fans Into A Frenzy

On Tuesday (Wednesday IST), the Los Angeles Lakers bagged their ninth win of the season with a 117-100 score. While the Lakers extended their winning streak to a three, it was LeBron James' epic no-look three, which sent the Lakers bench and NBA fans into a frenzy on social media. Fans compared James to Steph Curry – who people regard as the best shooter in NBA history.

Also read | LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Paul George lead NBA MVP ladder during current season

LeBron James no-look three channels the Lakers icon's inner Steph Curry

LEBRON DID THE CURRY NO-LOOK THREE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ctm3uHJW2q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2021

This is why I am the greatest basketball player of all time — LeBron James ➐ (@uKingJames) January 13, 2021

In the first quarter, the Lakers secured a 21-point lead over the Rockets, well on their way to defeat them in their second straight game against the team. During the second quarter, with a 45-24 lead, James chose to hit a corner three-pointer. Surprisingly, James turned to the bench – which erupted when it made it through the hoop.

"This is why I am the greatest basketball player of all time," James wrote in a later tweet, which shared a video of him making Curry's no-look three. After the game, he revealed that the no-look shot was a result of an in-game bet he made with Dennis Schroder. He even said that Curry is the one who he most associates the shot with.

"10 times out of 9 that's going in for Steph."

Also read | LeBron James compares DeVonta Smith to Wayne, Harrison after stunning half-time stats

Fans react to LeBron James no-look three

THE KING DOESNT HAVE TO LOOK TO KNOW ITS GOING IN!!!!!!



Carry on... — Kendrick’s Burner ➐ (@KendrickPBurner) January 13, 2021

They're bullying the fuck outta them just end the game after that — Iso (@Isozzzz) January 13, 2021

Ayo bron is in his fucking bag right now🤣🤣 — 💧 (@WillieVibess12) January 13, 2021

This gonna make all the 12 year olds mad asf 💀 — 💤ach (@stiz23) January 13, 2021

Yea cus curry is levels above him 🤨 — Jay🦋💫💫 (@sheluvsonetapZ) January 13, 2021

Also read | LeBron James, Kevin Durant discuss parenting and basketball in old Uber commercial: WATCH

NBA live scores: Lakers vs Rockets highlights

James dropped 26 points to lead the Lakers to their 117-100 victory on Tuesday. Anthony Davis added a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, extending the Lakers winning streak to three. “We played some brilliant basketball in stretches in both of the last two games and in particular in the ... first half tonight,” head coach Frank Vogel said, praising their tight defence, execution and containment.

“We’ve got a common goal to compete every night, to play championship basketball and be accountable,” James said while speaking to the reports. On the other hand, Christian Wood had 18 points and 8 rebounds for the Rockets, while James Harden finished with 16 points to his name. The Rockets' starters did not play the fourth quarter.

LeBron James points tonight

Also read | LeBron James further stresses upon '2 Americas' point in DAMNING post game interview

(Image credits: Los Angeles Lakers Instagram)