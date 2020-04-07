Isiah Thomas' Son Keeps Spirits High With Music While His Daughter Recovers From COVID-19

Isiah Thomas, his daughter Lauren Thomas and his son Zeke were guests on the Scoop B Radio Podcast this week. The family revealed that Lauren Thomas was diagnosed with COVID-19, and is currently recovering. Scoop B posted about the podcast on Twitter, talking about how Isiah Thomas and his family have grown closer during the coronavirus pandemic.

This week’s Scoop B Radio features Hall of Famer, @IsiahThomas & his daughter Lauren Thomas who is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19. Thomas’ son, @zeke_thomas & his DJ’ing skills on IG Live have brought the family together during quarantine: https://t.co/aZlOHSn0iU pic.twitter.com/ssNvc6KykL — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) April 6, 2020

In his tweet, Scoop B gave a summary of their podcast. He first mentioned that NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas was on the podcast along with his daughter and son. He further added that Zeke Thomas and his music have brought their family closer over the past few weeks.

Lauren Thomas revealed that on March 8, she came back to New York after a conference and was informed that she had been in close contact with someone who was being treated for coronavirus. She added that she started social distancing before everyone else, and started showing symptoms almost immediately. Though she refused to go into all the details, she said that she still finds the situation very confusing.

Isiah Thomas Pistons stats

Isiah Thomas played with the Detroit Pistons for the 13 years of his NBA career. He started playing in 1982 and has a career average of 19.2 points, 3.6 assists and 9.3 rebounds per game. Thomas retired in 1994.

