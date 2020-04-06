Isiah Thomas Reveals That Kevin Garnett Was The 'first Guy He Scouted' For The Raptors

A few days ago, Boston Celtics star Kevin Garnett was confirmed to be among the new inductees for the NBA Hall of Fame 2020. Kevin Garnett was picked in the 1995 NBA Draft by Minnesota Timberwolves, before being traded to the Boston Celtics. In a recent interview, NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas revealed that Kevin Garnett was one of the NBA stars he was eyeing when he was an executive with the Toronto Raptors.

Isiah Thomas wanted Kevin Garnett to join the Toronto Raptors

During a Scoop B Radio Podcast interview, Isiah Thomas spoke about his time with the Toronto Raptors. Isiah Thomas spoke about his thoughts while making early draft selections and trade decisions that were important for the team. Isiah Thomas revealed that he had to use some unconventional methods to find talent for the Raptors. Isiah Thomas then revealed that Kevin Garnett was the first player he scouted and wanted him to be the first pick for the Raptors franchise.

Isiah Thomas thought no one would draft Kevin Garnett

According to Isiah Thomas, he felt that people would be hesitant to draft a 'skinny kid' who was straight out of high school. He even called Kevin McHale, the then-Vice President of the Minnesota Timberwolves and said he would draft Garnett if McHale did not. Garnett averaged 17.8 points, 10 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in his career and will join late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and former San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan in the NBA Hall of Fame 2020. Isiah Thomas, on the other hand, played 13 of his NBA seasons with the Detroit Pistons before retiring in 1994 with a career average of 19.2 points per game. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000.

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball @Hoophall Class of 2020, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Formal announcements will be made on Saturday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2020

