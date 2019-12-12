The Debate
Ja Morant Puts Aron Baynes On The Poster With An Incredible Dunk, Watch Video

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant put Phoenix Suns' Aron Baynes on the poster twice in the fourth quarter during the Grizzlies vs Suns game. Read more.

Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant's dunk put Phoenix Suns' Aron Baynes on the poster twice during the Q4 of the Grizzlies vs Suns game on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Morant made the Dunk with only 43.4 seconds left on the clock. The Grizzlies had a four-point lead when Morant drove upward and dunked over 6-foot-10 Baynes with the help of his speed. The Grizzlies won the encounter 115-108. 

NBA 2019-20: Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant's dunk put Phoenix Suns' Aron Baynes on the poster twice during the Q4 of the Grizzlies vs Suns game

Morant's dunk put the Grizzlies well ahead of the Suns. Morant made another driving layup over Baynes with 5:57 left on the clock, which resulted in a shooting foul for Baynes. Morant ended the game with 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. This season, Morant is averaging at 18.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 46.3 % from the field. Grizzlies improved their win-loss record to 8-16 and are 13th in the Western Conference. Baynes is averaging at 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. The Grizzlies and Suns will play again on January 6 IST (January 5 EST) at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. 

