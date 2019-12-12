NBA Trade Rumours: Andre Iguodala Could Sign With Lakers Or Clippers Via Buyout

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently shocked Memphis Grizzlies fans when he stated that the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers are currently the front-runners to get Grizzlies swingman Andre Iguodala in their team if a buyout occurs. However, Wojnarowski added that the Memphis Grizzlies are willing to hold Andre Iguodala and the swingman is fine with it. Many say that Andre Iguodala will play a pivotal role for both the team if they successfully acquire him. He is an experienced player who has displayed is skill again-and-again in recent times. Fans are excited to see what happens in the upcoming trade.

"It's the two L.A. teams. It's the Lakers and it's the Clippers. If there is a buyout at some point and if Memphis can't trade him, that's where that will come down to those two teams. Memphis is willing to hold on to him, and Iguodala is OK with sitting right now," said Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN's Zach Lowe.

Here’s what Adrian Wojnarowski’s said:

Woj says the Grizzlies are confident they'll get a trade for Andre Iguodala and not have to buyout



Also notes he's 'most interested in' the Clippers & Lakers. pic.twitter.com/EQWHNlhavJ — Chris Montano (@gswchris) December 11, 2019

NBA Trade Rumours: Andre Iguodala to the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets do not require a roster shakeup, but adding a veteran player like Andre Iguodala in their squad will elevate their performance. Maurice Bobb of Bleacher Report recently stated that the Denver Nuggets will be the most perfect fit for the Memphis Grizzlies veteran. Iguodala has himself made it very clear that he wants a trade, but he still hasn’t got one. Many say that the Nuggets have let go of Mason Plumlee to get Andre Iguodala from Memphis.

