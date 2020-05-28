Stephen Jackson Hits Out At 'privileged' Michael Porter Jr Over George Floyd Death Remark

The unfortunate and tragic death of American citizen George Floyd has sparked a furore of outrage across the United States this week. The incident, which occurred in the city of Minneapolis, has led to two days of violent protests as locals lash out at the racially motivated police brutality that Floyd was subjected to. A host of celebrities and sports personalities from the United States and around the globe have spoken out against the injustice, one of them being former Golden State Warriors player - Stephen Jackson. The NBA veteran was friends with George Floyd and even called him his 'twin' as they both looked uncannily similar. Stephen Jackson lashed out at Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr who asked people to pray for the four police officers who committed the atrocity.

Also Read | George Floyd death: Vikings release official statement following tragic incident

George Floyd death: Michael Porter Jr asks for prayers for the police officers involved

As much as you pray for George family, gotta also pray for the police officer(s) who were involved in this evil. As hard as it is, pray for them instead of hate them...Pray that God changes their hearts. — Michael Porter Jr (@MPJr) May 27, 2020

Also Read | Steph Curry shares his anger and frustration on brutal George Floyd death

Stephen Jackson lashes out at Michael Porter Jr over George Floyd death

Also Read | LeBron James makes Colin Kaepernick reference in IG post about George Floyd death

Why was George Floyd arrested? Stephen Jackson on George Floyd death

George Floyd was suffocated to death by a police officer while being handcuffed. Floyd was reportedly arrested on the suspicion of writing a false check and lost his life after a police officer suffocated him to death. The four police officers involved in the arrest and subsequent death have been fired for their role in the George Floyd death.

Denver Nuggets player Michael Porter posted a tweet after the George Floyd death. However, former NBA champion Stephen Jackson did not agree with Michael Porter Jr's message as he lashed out at the youngster with a lengthy post on his Instagram page. Stephen Jackson was reportedly friends with George Floyd and the two were considered twins due to their identical facial features. Stephen has been extremely vocal about the tragic incident and is calling for murder charges to be levelled on all the four cops involved in George Floyd death. Earlier this year, Stephen Jackson faced some heat from his own community members after he claimed that African-American women are responsible for all the trouble faced by African-American men in modern America.

Also Read | Minneapolis protests: People come out to protest George Floyd death in police custody

Stephen Jackson on George Floyd

Also Read | Bucks' George Hill quarantining on 850-acre ranch with zebras, kangaroos and wildebeest