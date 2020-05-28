Steph Curry Shares His Anger And Frustration On Brutal Murder Of George Floyd

On Monday evening, a 46-year-old African-American man named George Floyd was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Surveillance videos showed a compliant Floyd being led away after being handcuffed for possibly trying to pass a counterfeit bill. However, a video circulated by onlookers shows Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for seven minutes while he constantly cried out for help. Chauvin ignored Floyd's cries and people's protests, only stopping when Floyd was unresponsive.

Floyd's death led to hundreds of protesters gathering in Minneapolis despite the COVID-19 pandemic, at the spot where he was killed. Though Chauvin was fired with a promise from Mayor Jacob Frey that it was the 'right call', protests continued both online and offline. People, including athletes and actors, shared their views through social media, enraged at the inhuman act. This included NBA star Steph Curry, who expressed his anger and frustration via an Instagram post.

Steph Curry on George Floyd murder through Instagram

Steph Curry on George Floyd murder

Curry's post talked about the reality everyone is living in. Though he thinks it is 'all good' when one speaks up about their frustration and anger, it does not change anything as Floyd did not deserve to die, had a family and was murdered like his life did not matter. Steph Curry's former teammate Matt Barnes replied to the Steph Curry on George Floyd post, saying no one has summed it better than the Golden State Warriors star. Head coach Steve Kerr also spoke about the incident. He referred to Floyd's murder, which came after the shooting of jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, as something that goes 'very deep' in the nation’s soul. LeBron James also shared his thoughts through Instagram, reminding everyone of NFL star Colin Kaepernick's peaceful protest where he kneeled down to raise his voice against police brutality in the USA. Retired NFL star Chris Long and former WNBA star Lisa Leslie are few others who chose to speak up about the incident.

This is murder. Disgusting. Seriously, what the hell is wrong with US???? https://t.co/wesEwd4Bb2 — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) May 26, 2020

Stephen Jackson, who was a part of the 2006-07 Warriors 'We Believe' team, revealed that he grew up with Floyd in Texas, and called him his twin. Jackson shared that 'his brother' was in Minnesota driving trucks, trying to change his life. Jackson said he had recently sent him clothes, and cannot believe what has happened. Since then, Jackson has been constantly protesting about the incident on his Instagram account.

Stephen Jackson on George Floyd murder

LeBron James on George Floyd murder

(Image courtesy: @NBAStats official Twitter)