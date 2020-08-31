Jamal Murray Dedicates Record-breaking 50-point Game To George Floyd, Breonna Taylor

Jamal Murray's 50-point performance against the Utah Jazz broke records and his post-game interview duly won hearts. The Detroit Pistons star was left breathless after his stunning game, which is a new Canadian record for most points in a playoff series. Murray led the Pistons to a 119-107 victory on Sunday (Monday IST), which forced a Game 7 for their first-round playoff series against the Jazz.

Jamal Murray post-game interview on his 50-point performance, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and the NBA protests

Jamal Murray wore George Floyd and Breonna Taylor custom shoes.



'The shoes mean a lot.'

While his 50 points were crucial for his team, his custom shoes with George Floyd and Breonna Taylor drawn on them were what made him emotional after the game. While talking to TNT, Murray was asked about his performance, which promptly made the 23-year-old look down at his special shoes. “We found a way to win,” Murray said. He added that the shoes "mean a lot", especially with reference to the players and how they have been protesting for justice.

“I just want to win,” he said. “In life, you find things that hold value, things to fight for, and we found something worth fighting for as an NBA, as a collective unit. I use these shoes as a symbol to me to keep fighting all around the world," Murray said with tears in his eyes, adding that the shoes give him the power to keep fighting.

“Win or lose, I go out there and fight for something.”



Jamal Murray on continuing the fight for racial equality. pic.twitter.com/CGlIvKnRgc — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 31, 2020

Earlier this year, both Breonna Taylor and George Floyd were victims of police brutality. Floyd's murder sparked a wave of protests in the USA, which included NBA players also joining protests to speak up against systemic racism. The players have maintained their efforts to support the Black Lives Matter protests at the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida. Their latest protest came in the form a strike initiated by the Milwaukee Bucks, who refused to play after Jacob Blake's brutal shooting in Wisconsin.

“It’s an emotional thing because it’s not just me. There’s so many other guys, as you can tell,” Murray added. He asked viewers to imagine their own lives and to think about a father who loses his life while they have kids. "Imagine a father, a son, brother getting shot seven times in front of their kids. Imagine that." Murray reiterated that he wants to play and fight for something, which is what he is trying to do.

According to Murray, the shoes with Goerge Floyd and Breonna Taylor accurately represent what everyone in the NBA is fighting for. “These shoes give me life,” Murray explained. “Even though these people are gone, they give me life. They help me find strength to keep fighting in this world, and that’s what I’m going to keep doing.”

Jamal Murray playoff stats

Jamal Murray dropped 50 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists while shooting 70.8% from the field and 75% from the three-point line. This was the second time he scored 50 points during a game, making him one of five players in the league to do so during a playoff game. Additionally, Murray also did so in 24 field goals, which is the fewest anyone has needed for a 50-point game since 1953.

Jamal Murray's last three games:



47.3 Points Per Game

64.2% Shooting (!!!!!)

7 Assists Per Game

8 Rebounds Per Game



FIVE total turnovers — Jawob Murray (@WorldWideWob) August 31, 2020

