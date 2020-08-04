LeBron James Pre-game George Floyd Tribute T-shirt Sets Social Media Ablaze

LeBron James has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter protests raging across the US in the aftermath of the George Floyd death. The Los Angeles Lakers star has time and again used his influence to portray the prevalent racism in the country and is one of the faces of the NBA's support to the anti-racism movement. Along with George Floyd's death, LeBron James has also campaigned for justice of Breonna Taylor, who was killed during a police raid in March.

Also Read: Steph Curry Wakes Up In NBA's Orlando? Warriors Star Jokes About Dreaming Of NBA Bubble

LeBron James pre-game t-shirt: Lakers star uses his wardrobe to make a statement on George Floyd death

King arriving with honor. pic.twitter.com/K4IBh4uRxu — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 3, 2020

Before the Lakers vs Jazz clash in the NBA bubble on Monday (Tuesday IST), LeBron James pre-game t-shirt grabbed headlines as he continued to voice his anti-racism stance. The Lakers star showed up at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex wearing a black t-shirt with a simple white logo on the left breastplate. The logo on the LeBron James pre-game t-shirt was of great significance, featuring word 'Minneapolis' with a drawing of a stopwatch and the time '08:46' on it. The t-shirt was a tribute to George Floyd, who died after Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. The George Floyd death is not the first time LeBron James has showed his support for racial and social justice and hasn't stopped since entering the NBA bubble in Orlando.

Also Read: Williamson Loses Shoe, But Pelicans Get Key 109-99 Win

8 minutes and 46 seconds. don’t forget and don’t stop fighting. pic.twitter.com/SLyUoCVjAY — LeagueFits (@leaguefits) August 4, 2020

Lakers vs Jazz: LeBron James, Anthony Davis star as Lakers seal victory

Los Angeles Lakers rose to a 116-108 victory against the Utah Jazz on Monday night to seal their place as the No.1 seed at the top of the Western Conference standings. Anthony Davis led from the front, scoring 42 points along with 12 rebounds and four assists. LeBron James also had a solid game, scoring 22 points with eight rebounds and nine assists. Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley Jr had a good outing for Utah, but couldn't help their side to a win at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Monday. LeBron James and Lakers are at the top of the Western Conference standings and boast of 51-15 record in the league so far. After the restart, Lakers are 2-1 in the Bubble, with wins over Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz, while slipping to a defeat against the Toronto Raptors.

Also Read: NBA Fans Find Larry Bird's Tomato Lookalike On Twitter, React With Memes And GIFs

Also Read: Detroit Pistons Set To Invite rapper J. Cole For An NBA Tryout Following Master P Comments

(Image Credit: Los Angeles Lakers Twitter)