Jamal Murray Net Worth: How Much Is The Denver Nuggets Star Worth?

Jamal Murray, along with Nikola Jovic played a crucial role for the Denver Nuggets as the franchise registered a historic 104-89 Game 7 victory over the LA Clippers. Denver’s young stars have been on song lately as the Nuggets sealed their fourth Conference Finals appearance and their first since 2009. Despite trailing by double digits in the first half for the third game in succession, Denver’s young guns refused to back down, showing tremendous resolve to eke out a win. After the game, Jamal Murray was in a bullish mood as he sent out a warning to LeBron James and the Lakers to not take the Nuggets lightly.

Also Read: Indian-American Appointed NBA Basketball Assistant Coach For Memphis Team

How much is Jamal Murray net worth?

According to Celebs Infoseemedia, the Jamal Murray net worth clocks in at nearly $4 million. The Canadian’s primary source of income is, naturally, from basketball. However, the Jamal Murray net worth is also boosted by his off-the-court earnings. In 2016, Murray had signed an endorsement deal with Adidas, with the 23-year-old also having deals with Express, Lyft and Western Union.

Also Read: Jamal Murray Dedicates Record-breaking 50-point Game To George Floyd, Breonna Taylor

New Jamal Murray Nuggets contract: Jamal Murray salary info

In 2019, Jamal Murray negotiated the most expensive contract for a Canadian player in NBA history as he agreed a five-year, $170 million contract extension. According to Spotrac, Jamal Murray’s estimated career earnings from the NBA are upwards of $14 million. Hoops Hype claims that he is the seventh best-paid player in the Denver Nuggets roster this year. Jamal Murray’s salary during the 2019-20 season was $4,444,746 with his average salary clocking at $3,627,677. From the 2020-21 season, however, Jamal Murray’s salary will shoot up, with his salary for that year set to be $29,250,000.

Also Read: Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray Embrace After Nuggets' Hard-fought 4-3 First-round Victory

Jamal Murray stats round-up

Jamal Murray had an outstanding Game 7 for the Denver Nuggets, with his 40-point haul meaning he outscored both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who collectively managed just 24 points. Considering his age, Jamal Murray’s stats make for impressive reading. According to Basketball Reference, in 297 games, Jamal Lewis is averaging 15.6 points per game with his total rebound and assist stats reading 3.6 and 3.7 respectively. In the 2019-20 season, Jamal Murray has been performing better than ever before, as his point per game average reads 18.5, with 4 total rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Also Read: Morant Unanimous Pick For NBA's All-Rookie Team

Disclaimer: The above Jamal Murray net worth, Jamal Murray salary and Jamal Murray stats information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Denver Nuggets Twitter