LeBron James' Taco Tuesday Tradition Continues To Uplift Mood Of Lakers Stars In Bubble

LeBron James is continuing his Taco Tuesday tradition even inside the NBA bubble. The Lakers star began with Taco Tuesdays right before he started playing in Los Angeles in 2018, and has even tried to trademark Taco Tuesday. Giving fans a glimpse of life inside the bubble in Orlando, JaVale McGee recently shared a video of James at the bubble, excited for his weekly Taco fest.

Also read | LeBron James continues Taco Tuesday tradition by feeding 1,300 people for COVID-19 relief: Lebron James taco tuesday

Lakers star LeBron James' Taco Tuesday tradition continues at NBA bubble

Also read | LeBron James screams ‘Taco Tuesday’ to fans before entering Mexican restaurant in Texas: Lebron James taco Tuesday

In JaVale McGee's YouTube series revolving around life inside the bubble, the Lakers star asked Devontae Cacok what day of the week it was. James yells 'Taco Tuesday' as a response in the practice room, before McGee asks him what kind of tacos he will be having. James joked about not knowing what he will have, as there aren't enough choices in the bubble. This video follows Rachel Nichols' video featuring James and Anthony Davis, where the latter is listening to James talk about Taco Tuesday.

LeBron James' Taco Tuesday tradition over the past few months

After the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season, the 30-year-old had resumed his Taco Tuesdays by feeding around 1,300 people through the LeBron James Family Foundation. Ladder Chief Nutrition Officer Adam Bornstein has also broken down LeBron James' diet, which consisted of a taco dish packed with protein, carbohydrates and healthy fats, which is not limited to Taco Tuesdays. The three-time NBA champion also sent a taco truck to California wildfire first responders while getting the crowd to chant 'Taco Tuesday' during a Lakers game against the Memphis Grizzlies in October 2019. James constantly posts about his taco feasts on Instagram and Twitter, sometimes even enjoying them with his teammates after a Lakers game.

Also read | LeBron James gets crowd to chant 'Taco Tuesday' in Lakers vs Grizzlies: LeBron James Taco Tuesday

LeBron James' bubble life

During an interview after the Lakers' game against Utah Jazz, James spoke about missing his family at the NBA bubble. "I miss the hell out of my family," James said. "My wife, my kids, my mother. And so on and so on. So, it’s a huge challenge." James and the Lakers are currently leading the Western Conference standings with a 51-15 win-loss record and sealed the Western Conference top seed after the win over Utah. James has often spoken about leading the Lakers to their 17th NBA championship while also raising awareness about systemic racism and the Black Lives Matter movement. The Lakers will face the Oklahoma City Thunder next on Wednesday, August 5 at 6:30 PM EST (Thursday, August 6 at 4 AM IST).

Also read | LeBron James Taco Tuesdays could have a negative impact on his performance, stats reveal, LeBron James bubble

(Image source: JaVale McGee YouTube channel)