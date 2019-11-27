LeBron James Screams ‘Taco Tuesday’ To Fans Before Entering Mexican Restaurant In Texas

The LA Lakers enjoyed Taco Tuesday after their 114-104 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA. In a Twitter video posted, LeBron James, ex-spur Danny Spur, Anthony Davis and other Lakers players were present for the post-match celebration. Their celebration went on till early Tuesday morning. As the Lakers left the popular Tex-Mex restaurant Mi Tierra, James yells ‘Taco Tuesday’ to the fans waiting outside. Fans were waiting for the Lakers at the restaurant, but they were surrounded by their bodyguards.

The Lakers pulled up to Taco Tuesday after beating the Spurs. LeBron knew what to do 🌮😆



(via rhiannf_/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/i0pzTfpBIO — ESPN (@espn) November 27, 2019

NBA 2019-20: LA Lakers beat the Spurs 114-104, LeBron James makes 12,000 career field goals

LeBron is a man of the people.



REAL ONE. 👑pic.twitter.com/BfOsTgFFKk — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 26, 2019

LeBron James finished the match with game-high 33 points, 3 rebounds and 14 assists. The Lakers beat the Spurs 114-104 on Monday night, which was their second win against the Spurs this season. James also became the fifth player in NBA history to make 12,000 career field goals. After the match, James also gave his sneakers to a young Lakers fan. The sneakers were the Nike LeBron 17s, which retail at ₹16, 995. This season, James is averaging at 25.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and career-high 11 assists. The Lakers will play the New Orleans Pelicans next on Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

NBA: LeBron James and his love for Taco Tuesday

Since this off-season, James has made 'Taco Tuesday' a regular thing. The player regularly shares videos about the Tuesday night, enjoying Tacos with his family. He even tried to trademark the phrase, but could not do so. Recently, LeBron James also sent a Taco Truck to the first respondents and firefighters battling the Getty Fire that broke out in California. James' got the crowd to chant ‘Taco Tuesday’ on Wednesday, October 30, during the LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game.

