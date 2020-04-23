James Dolan Back To Working From Home After Being Cleared Of All COVID-19 Symptoms: Report

Last month, New York Knicks confirmed that the Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and CEO James Dolan tested positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday (Thursday IST), The Athletic's Shams Charania confirmed that Dolan is now cleared of all COVID-19 symptoms. As per his tweet, the James Dolan blood plasma donation would aid the research of potential treatment as stated by a Knicks spokesperson.

Also read | New York Knicks could hire Philadelphia 76ers Elton Brand as their new GM: Reports

James Dolan coronavirus update: James Dolan blood plasma donation will help COVID-19 research

Knicks owner James Dolan has recovered from coronavirus and donated his blood plasma to research for potential treatments, team spokesperson says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 22, 2020

Also read | Iman Shumpert recalls time Kobe Bryant schooled him during Lakers vs Knicks game

Before Dolan tested positive for the virus, reports had stated that he was facing mild symptoms which included loss of smell. After his tests came back positive, Dolan self-isolated himself but continued to work as per his regular schedule from home. Per reports, he was donated blood to the Duke University Medical Center and NYU Langone Health. Dolan has apparently registered to donate blood plasma antibodies for a 'large multicenter' via the New York Blood Center and Mt. Sinai.

Before Dolan, Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart had decided to donate blood plasma for the much-needed COVID-19 in the USA. Current studies theorize that plasma of patients who have recovered could help combat the virus. Smart, who tested positive early in March, was cleared of all symptoms on March 30.

Sources: The NBA’s “NBA Together” program is supporting National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project of top specialists on plasma as potential treatment for coronavirus — and has asked for team individuals who have recovered to consider donating plasma. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 29, 2020

Also read | James Dolan coronavirus: Madison Square Garden Company CEO James Dolan tests positive for COVID-19

James Dolan coronavirus: Knicks announce Dolan has contracted COVID-19

The Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 29, 2020

Also read | James Dolan coronavirus: Knicks owner James Dolan has coronavirus as coronavirus in US cases rise

Apart from James Dolan and Smart, 13 NBA members have contracted the virus – Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell, Detroit Pistons big man Christian Wood, one member of the Denver Nuggets organization, three members of the Philadelphia 76ers organization, Kevin Durant and three other Brooklyn Nets players along with two unnamed players from Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA was suspended on March 11 after Gobert became the first player to test positive. While the league is said to be trying to complete the suspended season, no news has been confirmed. Even then, the NBA is most likely to return without any audience.

(Image source: AP)