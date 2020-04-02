New York Knicks Could Hire Philadelphia 76ers Elton Brand As Their New GM: Reports

The New York Knicks are reportedly looking to hire Elton Brand as their new general manager. The Knicks recently hired former CAA basketball agent Leon Rose as their team president. However, there have now been reports about them wanting to hire a new GM to replace Scott Perry.

Knicks GM candidates: Elton Brand to be the Knicks new GM?

On Wednesday (Thursday IST), reports claimed that Rose has been considering Elton Brand as the Knicks new GM. Elton Brand is the current GM of Philadelphia 76ers. The report also added that as the Knicks want Elton Brand for the same position, it will difficult to acquire him. If Brand was to be hired as the Knicks new GM, the Knicks would have to wait as he is under contract with the 76ers for the next season as well. As per reports, Rose wants to see if he is let go after the playoffs.

In another report, it was stated that Brand is among the Knicks GM candidates as they are 'very happy' with his work. Elton Brand has worked with the 76ers since 2018, and his contract with them complicates Rose's decision to make him the Knicks new GM. Elton Brand has previously helped trade Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris and Glenn Robinson III. Last summer, he also landed Al Horford in free agency. Brand played 17 seasons with the NBA before retiring in 2016, soon after which he joined the 76ers front office as a development consultant for the players.

NBA coronavirus update

When reached, NBA spokesman Mike Bass wouldn’t confirm, but told ESPN: “These are unprecedented times and, like other companies across all industries, we need to take short-term steps to deal with the harsh economic impact on our business and organization.” https://t.co/xLclePHF5L — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 26, 2020

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11. Since then, a total of 15 NBA players have tested positive for the virus. Gobert, along with his teammate Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant and three other Brooklyn Nets players, two LA Lakers players and Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart have been cleared of COVID-19. The NBA has even started an 'NBA together' program to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

