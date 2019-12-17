The Debate
James Harden And Dejounte Murray Get Into Fiery Shoving Match, Teammates Separate Duo

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: James Harden and Dejounte Murray got into an on-court shoving match during the first quarter of the Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs game.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
James Harden

Houston Rockets’ James Harden and San Antonio Spurs’ Dejounte Murray got into a shoving match in during the Q1 of the Spurs vs Rockets game on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). James Harden had a slow start to the game, scoring 2 points on 1-of-9 shooting. Though Harden drove inside and drew contact on various occasions during Q1, a foul call was not made by the officials. Harden, who was visibly frustrated, thought Murray had shoved the ball into him and walked into him after the basket. Harden shoved Murray, and Murray responded by shoving Harden back. The referee interjected and both players were given technical fouls.

NBA 2019-20: Houston Rockets’ James Harden and San Antonio Spurs’ Dejounte Murray get into a shoving match

Some NBA reports also pointed out that Harden’s frustration could be a result of the last Spurs vs Rockets match. The Rockets lost the game 133-135 in overtime to the Spurs. Interestingly, Harden was denied a shot that could have won the Rockets their game. Later, the NBA also denied the Rockets protest which rewarded them the win or had the match replayed. The Spurs outscored the Rockets 35-21 after Q1. However, the Rockets made a historic 25-point comeback and secured the 109-107 win. Harden finished the game with 28 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. Murray scored 16 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Published:
COMMENT
