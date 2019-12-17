James Harden And Dejounte Murray Get Into Fiery Shoving Match, Teammates Separate Duo

Houston Rockets’ James Harden and San Antonio Spurs’ Dejounte Murray got into a shoving match in during the Q1 of the Spurs vs Rockets game on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). James Harden had a slow start to the game, scoring 2 points on 1-of-9 shooting. Though Harden drove inside and drew contact on various occasions during Q1, a foul call was not made by the officials. Harden, who was visibly frustrated, thought Murray had shoved the ball into him and walked into him after the basket. Harden shoved Murray, and Murray responded by shoving Harden back. The referee interjected and both players were given technical fouls.

As Rockets fall behind, 22-7, following a Tucker turnover and Murray break, Murray and Harden square off. Harden believed Murray walked on him after the bucket and shoved ball into him. Harden shoved Murray. Double Ts. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 17, 2019

DEJOUNTE MURRAY VS JAMES HARDEN !!! 😱😱😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/Dw8uMEkAVW — TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) December 17, 2019

Dejounte Murray and James Harden get into it👀 pic.twitter.com/jc9feiokxf — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 17, 2019

Some NBA reports also pointed out that Harden’s frustration could be a result of the last Spurs vs Rockets match. The Rockets lost the game 133-135 in overtime to the Spurs. Interestingly, Harden was denied a shot that could have won the Rockets their game. Later, the NBA also denied the Rockets protest which rewarded them the win or had the match replayed. The Spurs outscored the Rockets 35-21 after Q1. However, the Rockets made a historic 25-point comeback and secured the 109-107 win. Harden finished the game with 28 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. Murray scored 16 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

