Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson And James Harden Have Changed NBA: Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra

During a recent interview with a leading American sports channel, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra revealed that he thinks Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and James Harden are the three players who have changed the face of the NBA the most during this era. He called the three of them 'great shooters' and thinks young players can learn via the online videos, which are 'de facto' video coordinators according to him. Spoelstra also credited the NBA for making basketball videos available to fans online.

Also read | Klay Thompson's hilarious bobbleheads feature in crazy reporting debut for Warriors

NBA 2019-20: Spoelstra lauds Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and James Harden

JAMES HARDEN



34 PTS

8-27 FG

3-17 3PT

15-18 FT

W



pic.twitter.com/dn1lejkjkk — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 8, 2019

Also read | Klay Thompson may miss NBA 2019-20 regular season due to ACL injury

Warriors’ Stephen Curry has undergone a second surgery on his broken left hand to remove pins from first procedure, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Curry is still on track to be re-evaluated in February. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 6, 2019

Spoelstra started his career in the NBA as a video coordinator. At first, the videos were only viewed by the staff, but can now be viewed by all players at any point in time. Due to technological advancements, the change definitely came sooner than anticipated. Golden State Warriors' captain Stephen Curry is currently out for a few months due to a broken hand injury caused during the Warriors game against the Phoenix Suns in October. According to recent NBA reports, Curry has gone through a follow-up surgery to remove his first surgery pins and will be re-evaluated in February 2020. In the four games played this NBA season, Curry was averaging at 20.3 points, 5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. Klay Thompson might also miss the entire NBA 2019-20 season due to his ACL injury. Houston Rockets' star James Harden is currently averaging at 38 points, 6 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. He scored an outstanding 60 points, 3 rebounds and 8 assists for the Rockets against the Atlanta Hawks on December 1.

Also read | NBA 2019-20: Stephen Curry still optimistic about Warriors' potential despite disastrous form

Also read | NBA: Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook and other stars celebrate Thanksgiving with family