The Houston Rockets played against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night (Friday morning IST) at the Staples Center. However, before the game began, Charles Barkley called the Rockets and James Harden a team of 'munchkins'. He said so during his NBA on TNT segment. However, Charles Barkley was trolled after the Rockets won with the help of James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

NBA 2019-20: Charles Barkley calls James Harden and the Houston Rockets 'munchkins' on NBA on TNT

Charles Barkley referring to the Rockets as a team full of munchkins



Before the game started, Charles Barkley commented on the Rockets' roster size. They did not have a player over 6-foot-6. Barkley went on to call the Rockets 'munchkins'. Barkley even predicted that they would lose the game. However, as the Rockets won, netizens trolled Charles Barkley mercilessly.

NBA 2019-20: James Harden and the Rockets beat the LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers lost the game by a 111-121 margin. Even after the loss, Lakers are still ranked No. 1 on the Western Conference points table. The team is understandably going through a tough time after the loss of their legend - Kobe Bryant.

NBA 2019-20: Charles Barkley compares the Philadelphia 76ers to Cleveland Browns and calls them weak

A day before, Barkley had commented on Sixers and Joel Embiid. During the NBA on TNT segment, Charles Barkley expressed his clear disappointment with Philadelphia 76ers' performance. According to Charles Barkley, the 76ers were like the Cleveland Browns in NBA. Cleveland Browns are an NFL team which did not perform well last season. While talking about the 76ers, Charles Barkley stated that though the team had talent, they have been performing poorly.

