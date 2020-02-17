The Debate
James Harden And Russell Westbrook's Chemistry Is Evident Even While Playing Spades

James Harden and Russell Westbrook attended the Dwyane Wade’s Stance Spade annual tournament held during the NBA All-Star games and win a game together.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
James Harden and Russell Westbrook attended the Dwyane Wade’s Stance Spade annual tournament held during the NBA All-Star games. In a video shared on Twitter, James Harden and Russell Westbrook were seen playing Spades together with Dwyane Wade, enjoying their time together. Both Russell Westbrook and James Harden were playing in one team and managed to win against their opponents. In the video, both James Harden and Russell Westbrook win towards the end. James Harden ends up standing and yells ‘set down’ while Russell Westbrook joins him. While there have been rumours about the two not getting along, both Rockets players have always spoken about each other positively.

NBA 2019-20: James Harden and Russell Westbrook play spades together

NBA 2019-20: James Harden and Russell Westbrook are happy at Rockets

In a recent interview, James Harden complemented Russell Westbrook, saying that the former OKC player is now playing more freely. According to NBA reports, both of them are also settling in with the Rockets and rely on each other. In December, analyst Jay Williams had talked about James Harden and Russell Westbrook not trusting each other.  He highlighted a moment with only 5 seconds left on the clock.

James Harden appeared to look at Russell Westbrook but hesitated to make a pass despite him being wide open. Harden passed the ball to Westbrook, who missed the shot. Williams pointed out that it is a major issue for the Rockets as the game draws to an end. William also implied that Harden thought twice before passing the ball to Westbrook. He thinks that Harden must be wondering if he can trust his No.2 and if Westbrook can't shoot, Harden would not want him on the Rockets' roster as it does not suit their offence. While most people agreed with Williams, many thought he was reading too much into the situation.

