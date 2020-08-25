LeBron James Reacts To His Famous Bald Spot-Reese Cup Meme On Instagram

Fans have been discussing LeBron James' receding headline for years. The Los Angeles Lakers star's bald spot and hairline have caused fans to make countless memes. While James is also known to usually cover up his bad spot, some photos captured during games make the spot obvious. James has seldom addressed his hair and has apparently even treated his hairline. However, the 35-year-old NBA icon, who is currently at the NBA bubble in Orlando, recently shared a bald spot-Reese Cup meme on social media., bucking that trend.

Lakers star shares LeBron James Reese Cup-bald spot meme on Instagram



While James has never responded to the memes before, his recent social media posts have featured his bald spot. His recent Instagram story, where he shared the meme, had the four-time NBA MVP laughing at the joke. "One of the funniest [memes] I’ve seen. Hated when my Reese cup would do that but guess what I still kept it and ate it so," James wrote. Most fans reacted positively about the meme comparing James' hair to a Resse cup, happy that the veteran is now sharing jokes.

One of the most recent occasions of James' hair going viral came after a Father's Day post by Savannah James. In the photo, Zhuri James was seen combing and styling James' hair, which was clearly not styled per usual. Fans compared it to Steph Curry's hairline and appreciated the NBA star posing with his daughter for her game.

James is currently playing his 17th NBA season and is trying to lead the Lakers to their 17th title. James, 35, and the Lakers are facing the Portland Trail Blazers in the first-round playoffs series. The Lakers entered the series as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and are in the playoffs after six seasons. James scored a game-high 30 points during Game 3 while shooting 83.3% from the field. The Lakers are currently leading the series 3-1 after their initial Game 1 loss. Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday, 9:00 PM EST (Thursday, 6:30 AM IST).

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram, NBA.com)