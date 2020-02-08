Twitter Users Report Accounts Sharing The Crying Lebron James Meme

Twitter users have begun to report accounts that are sharing memes of Lebron James and his moving speech about Kobe Bryant. Kobe Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26. While an official tribute for Kobe is scheduled on February 25, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to pay Bryant a tribute before their game with the Portland Trail Blazers last Friday.

Reporting accounts for sharing memes

The ceremony held before the Lakers game featured a video montage of Bryant as well as the national anthem and finally a moving speech by Lebron James. An image of Lebron later started to appear on Twitter and people tried to turn it into a meme.

Friend : y’all cute together



My crush : ewwww no 😂



Me: pic.twitter.com/1lkrz9nFbI — $aip🇳🇬 🍫🥛 (@saip13__) February 1, 2020

Bro was in the delivery room like pic.twitter.com/Zoq9JaFcJy — mbarrii (@wilsonthegreat1) February 3, 2020

After the memes came to the notice of several users they started to hit back at the memes and tried to stop people from posting them.

We, Twitter, made an agreement that we will not use LeBron as a meme from Kobe’s Tribute https://t.co/gTpfS52Utw — Mike Porter (@Mp3times) February 4, 2020

Can we make a pact as a family to NEVER allow these pics to become memes? https://t.co/GVlu5Ay128 — Empress LoRen Palpatine 🇳🇬 (@RatchetNerd_) February 1, 2020

But their attempts to get people to stop posting the memes backfired.

When you try to be funny but realize you missed the joke pic.twitter.com/oYLFiaFrdi — Whitey McWhiterson (@Stubbbss) February 2, 2020

When you realise this is the internet and telling people not to do something is only going to make them want to do it even more. pic.twitter.com/Y9hzEwkaRg — Omo Sukinī Inkei (@6ikoV) February 5, 2020

After that people just called for others to report the accounts which they believed to be spreading harmful and abusive content.

Everytime someone makes a meme of that pic report it — dri (@Damaged_Minds05) February 5, 2020

Reporting as abusive or harmful — jerry (@jerryberry59) February 6, 2020

instead of quote tweeting that meme pic of Lebron at Kobe’s tribute, just report it .... — KILO (@badgalkilo_) February 6, 2020

