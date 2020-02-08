The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Twitter Users Report Accounts Sharing The Crying Lebron James Meme

Rest of the World News

Twitter users have begun to report accounts that are sharing memes of Lebron James and his moving speech about Kobe Bryant during a tribute before a game.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Twitter

Twitter users have begun to report accounts that are sharing memes of Lebron James and his moving speech about Kobe Bryant. Kobe Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26. While an official tribute for Kobe is scheduled on February 25, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to pay Bryant a tribute before their game with the Portland Trail Blazers last Friday.

Reporting accounts for sharing memes

The ceremony held before the Lakers game featured a video montage of Bryant as well as the national anthem and finally a moving speech by Lebron James. An image of Lebron later started to appear on Twitter and people tried to turn it into a meme.

After the memes came to the notice of several users they started to hit back at the memes and tried to stop people from posting them.

Read: Watch Kobe Bryant Trash-talking Teammates During Lakers' Practice Session: NBA Throwback

But their attempts to get people to stop posting the memes backfired.

Read: UFC 247: Jon Jones Compares His Legacy With Kobe Bryant And Michael Jordan

After that people just called for others to report the accounts which they believed to be spreading harmful and abusive content.

Read: Kobe Bryant Was A UFC Investor And He Will Be Honoured At UFC 247, Says Dana White

Read: Russell Westbrook Motivated To Perform For 'mentor, Friend And Brother - Kobe Bryant'

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TIWARI: 'ALL EXIT POLLS WILL FAIL'
MANISH SISODIA PROJECTED TO WIN
DELHI EXIT POLLS (OKHLA)
DELHI POLLS: B-TOWN JOINS IN
RAVINDRA JADEJA'S ROCKETING THROW