The Last Dance Director Reveals Karl Malone And Bryon Russell Refused To Be Interviewed

The Last Dance's final episodes were released this past Sunday, with the popular docu-series coming to a close. The 10-part documentary has been a huge hit among basketball fans all across the globe raking in record viewership ratings in the four weeks. Fans have lauded The Last Dance director Jason Hehir for doing a stellar job in capturing Michael Jordan's rise to stardom, right from his journey in college basketball with North Carolina to his sixth NBA championship title win with Chicago Bulls. A host of prominent personalities have been featured in the 10 episodes such as Barack Obama, Nas, Bill Clinton, Scottie Pippen and other stars. However, two players - Karl Malone and Bryon Russell - who played against the Bulls in the 1997 and 1998 NBA Finals declined to feature in the series.

The Last Dance interviews

Karl Malone wrestles it out with Dennis Rodman

This exchange between Dennis Rodman and Karl Malone😂 pic.twitter.com/kUG3OkfI4j — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 18, 2020

Karl Malone and Bryon Russell declined to feature in The Last Dance interviews

(Via @andrewperloff ) pic.twitter.com/CbnTQvWUS9 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 18, 2020

In a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, The Last Dance director Jason Hehir revealed how he tried to get Karl Malone’s interview for the 10-part docu-series but failed to do so. Jason Hehir was quoted as saying, “Yes, Believe me, we exhausted just about every avenue. We started in January 2018 with that one because we knew he was gonna be a tough sell." Karl Malone had his fair share of negative publicity in the past which could have forced him to decline this invitation from The Last Dance director.

The Utah Jazz great allegedly had a daughter when he was 20 years old with a girl from his hometown in Louisiana by the name of Gloria Bell who was just 13 years old at the time. In addition to Karl Malone, The Last Dance director also wanted former Utah Jazz player Bryon Russell to feature in the last two episodes. Jason Hehir failed to get him on board as well as he added, "There was just no response. Out of respect for Bryon, I think he knew the questions we were going to ask and maybe he didn't want to go there."

Stars who gave The Last Dance interviews

A host of prominent celebrities that were either part of the Chicago Bulls fan following or related to the players themselves in one way or another have been featured by The Last Dance director Jason Hehir. Carmen Electra (Dennis Rodman's ex-wife), Michael Jordan's kids and even the late Kobe Bryant were interviewed for the 10-part series. Former US President Barack Obama also featured in a couple of the episodes as a "former Chicago resident".

