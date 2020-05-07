The Last Dance Director Says Michael Jordan's 'cocaine Circus' Comments Were Gold

Episodes 5 and 6 of Michael Jordan's documentary, The Last Dance, released last weekend. The fresh instalments in the 10-part documentary series shed light on Michael Jordan gambling and his impact on the NBA world with regards to commercial endorsements. However, The Last Dance director Jason Hehir recently spoke about the Michael Jordan cocaine circus revelation which grabbed headlines after the series premiered two weeks ago. Certain members of the Chicago Bulls 1993-98 roster like Craig Hodges did not like the comments that MJ made in the opening episode.

Also Read | Michael Jordan's security guard John Wozniak reveals incredible stories in The Last Dance

The Last Dance director Jason Hehir reveals Michael Jordan's reaction to questions about his father

Michael Jordan broke down away from cameras while talking about his father: Jason Hehirhttps://t.co/LX9JnMK5un — Republic (@republic) May 7, 2020

Also Read | Jimmy Butler reveals why he hasn't watched a single episode of The Last Dance

The Last Dance director Jason Hehir reflects up 'Michael Jordan cocaine circus' comments

The Michael Jordan 'cocaine circus' comments made headlines immediately after the first episode of The Last Dance released two weeks ago. The NBA legend was quoted as saying, "I had one event, preseason, I think we were in Peoria. It was in the hotel, so I'm trying to find my teammates. I started knocking on doors. I get to this one door, and I knock on the door and I can hear someone says, 'Shhhh...someone's outside.' And then you hear this deep voice say, 'Who is it?' I say, 'MJ.' And then they all say, 'Aw, he's just a rookie, don't worry about it. They open up the door. I walk in and practically the whole team was in there. And it was, like, things I've never seen in my life as a young kid. You got your lines over here, your weed smokers over here, you've got your women over here."

Also Read | Michael Jordan gambling stories explored in The Last Dance, claims he never had a problem

The Last Dance director Jason Hehir claims Michael Jordan cocaine circus comments were 'gold'

In a recent interview on The Will Cain Show, The Last Dance director Jason Hehir called Jordan's anecdote about the story "gold" from a filmmaker's perspective. However, some members from the Chicago Bulls 1993-98 roster have taken offence at MJ's controversial remarks. Former Bulls player Craig Hodges even accused Jordan of breaking the 'brotherhood code'.

Also Read | Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman were not close off-court, reveals The Last Dance director

The story behind the iconic Michael Jordan-Kobe Bryant picture

Kobe. Michael. 1998.



NBAE Photographer @ADBPhotoInc goes behind-the-lens... The Last Dance continues Sunday, May 10 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/WOvh4XlygE — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2020

Also Read | Michael Jordan cocaine circus experience makes headlines in The Last Dance