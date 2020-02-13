Jaylen Brown Anticipated Negative Public Reaction To Celtics Contract Extension: Report

Jaylen Brown signed an extension with the Boston Celtics in October 2019. As the Celtics had a down NBA 2018-19 season, some fans were surprised and unhappy about the contract. In a recent interview, Jaylen Brown revealed that he was aware of the hate that he would receive.

NBA 2019-20: Celtics Jaylen Brown says he did not peak at 21

According to Jaylen Brown, he had already anticipated the hate he would receive, as he was aware of the bad season. However, he says that though people thought he peaked at 21, he did not. Jaylen Brown even added the people who did not think he would play well this season, think he is playing ‘out of his mind’.

Jaylen Brown has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. His stats for the week:



25.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 55% FG. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 3, 2020

Brown also said that the hate he received was one of the reasons why he cut his hair. He wanted people to see him in a different light and not perceive him in a certain way. Towards the end, Jaylen Brown revealed that he suffered from a lot of anxiety last season and had decided to start the new season without any negativity.

Jaylen Brown update

Currently, Jaylen Brown is averaging at 20.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is shooting 47.1% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range. Pelicans' Brandon Ingram, Raptors' Pascal Siakam and Kings' Buddy Hield are the only four players from the 2016 NBA Draft, who have an average of more than 20 points per game. Jaylen Brown and the Celtics will face the LA Clippers next on Thursday night. According to ESPN, Jaylen Brown is listed as probable for the upcoming game.

