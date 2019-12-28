Celtics Vs Cavaliers: Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum Star In Boston Celtics' 5th Straight Win

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led Boston Celtics to victory by defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-117 on Friday night (Saturday IST). The game took place at the Celtics' home TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Brown matched his career-high 34 points with 9 rebounds and 4 assists. This was his first straight 30-point game. Tatum added 30 points, 24 of which he scored during the first half. Enes Kanter and Kemba Walker scored 14 and 13 points respectively for the Celtics. This was the Celtics' fifth straight win, who are now at a 13-1 win-loss record at home. Kevin Love scored a season-high 30 points and 7 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who were on a 3-game winning streak. Collin Sexton added 21 points as well.

The Celtics trailed after the game started, but were at a 62-47 advantage over the Cavaliers by half-time. The Cavaliers were trailing 33-22 after Q1 after Jayson Tatum posted a three-pointer with almost five seconds left. The Celtics also went on a 10-0 run during Q2, which gave them a 48-26 lead over the Cavaliers. Cavaliers tried to make a comeback, reducing their double-digit score difference to single digits during Q4. However, Jaylen Brown's three consecutive three-pointers gave the Celtics a 108-90 lead with around seven minutes left on the clock.

NBA 2019-20: Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers player ratings

Boston Celtics

Gordon Hayward - 4/10

Jayson Tatum – 8/10

Jaylen Brown – 8.5/10

Daniel Theis – 5/10

Kemba Walker – 6/10

Marcus Smart – 5/10

Enes Kanter – 6/10

Grant Williams – 3/10

Brad Wanamaker – 6/10

Cleveland Cavaliers

Jordan Clarkson – 7/10

Matthew Dellavedova – 5/10

Dante Exum – 6/10

Ante Zizic – 6/10

Kevin Porter Jr. – 6/10

Darius Garland – 3/10

Kevin Love – 8/10

Cedi Osman – 6/10

Collin Sexton – 7/10

Tristan Thompson – 6/10

