Jaylen Brown Posterises LeBron James With Incredible Dunk; NBA Fans Go Berserk

Boston Celtics have had to put up with a rigorous schedule over the last week. Days after they faced Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks, the Celtics hosted LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at TD Garden on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). After back-to-back losses against the Bucks and the Detroit Pistons, the Celtics needed to make a statement to avoid a third consecutive defeat. Jaylen Brown did just that for the hosts at TD Garden.

Lakers vs Celtics: Jaylen Brown adds LeBron James to list of high-profile poster dunk victims

After running the rule over reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo at the Fiserv Forum in a losing cause, Jaylen Brown added another vicious dunk during Q3 of the Lakers vs Celtics game. With LeBron James and Danny Green looking to thwart his efforts, Jaylen Brown laid LeBron James on a poster with a two-handed dunk that left TD Garden in awe of the Celtics small forward. With that statement dunk, the Boston Celtics increased their lead over the Lakers to 11 points with the Celtics up 81-63 with 8:29 to play in the Q3.

The 'Jaylen Brown dunks on LeBron James' story wasn't the only one to come out of the TD Garden on the night. The Boston Celtics were mightily impressive against the Western Conference leaders. While many expected the Lakers to assert their dominance over the Celtics and continue Kemba Walker's surprising drought against LeBron James, the Celtics came out all guns blazing in Boston. Despite the return of Anthony Davis from injury, the Lakers could only manage to settle for a 107-139 defeat at TD Garden.

Jaylen Brown dunks on LeBron James; Celtics suffocate Lakers

The Celtics did well to stifle the threat of LeBron James as he was restricted to just 15 points at TD Garden. On his return to action, Anthony Davis could only muster 9 points in 23 minutes of action. The Celtics, on the other hand, were propelled to victory by the exploits of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker.

