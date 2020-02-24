Jayson Tatum's Nostalgia Comes Full Circle With LeBron James' Prophecy, Larry Hughes Link

As a 14-year-old kid, Jayson Tatum wanted two things out of life – a successful career in the NBA and a follow back from 16-time NBA All-Star LeBron James on Twitter. While a number of kids with hopes and dreams in their eyes long for social media attention from top athletes like LeBron James, Jayson Tatum had an edge that could turn his dream into reality. The Boston Celtics star is related to LeBron James, being Larry Hughes nephew.

Also Read | LeBron James Vs Zion Williamson Debut: Comparing No 1 NBA Draft Picks' Hype And Trajectory

@KingJames Follow back it's Larry Hughes nephew from st. Louis and Abe and Rj Lil cousin and Justin Son Follow Back pic.twitter.com/AnOnb7E8 — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) April 13, 2012

Lakers vs Celtics highlights: Lakers win, but Larry Hughes nephew Jayson Tatum steals the show

With 41 points against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center on Sunday night, Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics’ charge as they looked to repeat the result from the game at TD Garden in January. Career-high in points and shooting meant that Jayson Tatum was undoubtedly the man of the hour, despite the narrow loss to the Lakers. However, Tatum will have few complaints against the man that swung the game late on – LeBron James.

Also Read | Anthony Davis And Jayson Tatum Emulate Kobe Bryant's Feats In Lakers-Celtics Rivalry

With a fadeaway in the final minute, LeBron James hauled the Lakers to victory against Jayson Tatum and co. Post the hard-fought victory, LeBron James took to Instagram to laud Larry Hughes nephew. "That boi to the left of me (Jayson Tatum) is an ABSOLUTE PROBLEM!! Keep going", read LeBron James' caption on Instagram.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Worth Almost Double Than LeBron James As Stars' Twitter Worth Emerges

Jayson Tatum, last 8 games:



30 PPG

8 RPG

50 FG%

47 3P% pic.twitter.com/ZhPupgaVsC — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 23, 2020

Interestingly, Jayson Tatum uncle played alongside LeBron James during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Larry Hughes kept an eye on Jayson Tatum's progress back during his time in college. “His sophomore year…that he (Jayson Tatum) had a chance to be special. He was growing like a weed. His skills were there, his footwork was there. You kind of never really know with injuries and the amount of games that they play, but his skill set and his attention to want to be a good basketball player was there", Larry Hughes said in an interview.

LeBron James Instagram brings Jayson Tatum full circle

As a 14-year-old, Jayson Tatum posted a picture on Twitter, asking LeBron James to follow him back. The Lakers star ultimately followed him back during the end stages of his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The weekend at the Staples Center, however, could prove to be a whole new story for Jayson Tatum, LeBron James and Larry Hughes, with Jayson Tatum garnering acclaim not only on the LeBron James Instagram page but from NBA fans across the country.

Also Read | Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson Injuries Derail Warriors NBA Ratings By 51%, Claims Report