Anthony Davis And Jayson Tatum Emulate Kobe Bryant's Feats In Lakers-Celtics Rivalry

Long-time rivals LA Lakers and Boston Celtics played out an absolutely thrilling contest on Sunday night (Monday IST). With fans at the Staple Center pumped as ever, the two teams battled it out till the end, with the contest going down to the wire. Eventually, Anthony Davis and LeBron James starred to help Lakers come out on top winning 112-110.

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀



Anthony Davis (32 PTS, 13 REB) and LeBron James (29 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST) fuel the @Lakers 5th win in a row.



Kyle Kuzma: 16 PTS

Jayson Tatum: 41 PTS (ties career-high) pic.twitter.com/c5FT497jtW — NBA (@NBA) February 23, 2020

Also Read | LeBron James, Anthony Davis Make History, Combine For 65 Points In Win Over Denver Nuggets

Lakers vs Celtics highlights: Jayson Tatum matches impressive Kobe Bryant feat

Celtics' Jayson Tatum continued his impressive run this season, dropping a game-high 41 points on Lakers. Although he failed to see his side through, Tatum's impressive showing made sure he made the headlines. Jayson Tatum astonishingly became the 1st player to score 40 points in a Lakers vs Celtics since Kobe Bryant in January 2011.

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr Joins LeBron James, Anthony Davis In List Of Stars To Get Kobe Bryant Ink

Lakers vs Celtics highlights: Anthony Davis stats

Anthony Davis, himself had an impressive outing scoring 32 points while adding 13 rebounds and three assists. Davis also matched a long-standing Kobe Bryant feat by becoming the 1st Lakers player to score 30 points and 10 rebounds in 10 games in a season since Kobe Bryant did in the 2007-08 NBA season (11).

Nothing like your first game-winner for the purple and gold against the green and white 👑 pic.twitter.com/q79n6C9U1G — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 24, 2020

LeBron James had another great game as he registered 29 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

Also Read | Anthony Davis Quashes Feud With LeBron James, Calls Him Lakers' Best Player Right Now

Lakers vs Celtics highlights: Anthony Davis, LeBron James lead Lakers

The win helps Lakers continue their dominance in the Western Conference. They remain 1st with an impressive 43-12 (win-loss) record. Boston Celtics are currently third in the Eastern Conference 39-17 (win-loss) record.

Lakers will be up against New Orleans Pelicans next while Boston Celtics will face Portland Trail Blazers.

Also Read | LeBron James, Anthony Davis Get Tattoos Inked To Honour Kobe Bryant: Watch